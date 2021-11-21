Women in sports conference features three Langley stars

Women Leading Women Here to Stay Summit is happening at Langley Events Centre all day on Wednesday

Rower Andrea Proske of Langley will be part of Wednesday’s summit in her hometown. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Women in sports are being invited to a day-long conference being held at Langley Events Centre next week that will feature three Langley athletes at the top of their game.

Women Leading Women Here to Stay Summit is designed for women from the sport and physical activity sectors to come together for a day of professional development and networking, said PacificSport Fraser Valley’s Stacy Fournier.

More than 100 women have joined PacificSport through the course of nine virtual sessions that aimed to bring together women in the sport. Next Wednesday’s summit is seen as a continuation of that lunch-and-learn series, which was held in partnership with Sport BC and ProMOTION Plus.

This time, however, the event is all-day and it’s in-person.

The live event provides the opportunity for women to network and connect with each other in a way that hasn’t been available to them for quite some time, Fournier said.

“As we continue to celebrate ‘firsts’ for women in sport and physical activity, we want to ensure those aren’t ‘lasts,’ as well. Together with other women involved in sport, whether they are athletes, coaches, sport administrators, officials, or fans, we know we are stronger together and here to stay,” she elaborated.

The inaugural Here to Stay summit will provide an opportunity for these women in B.C. to gather to share ideas and experiences, and reconnect with those they haven’t seen – in real life – for nearly two years, Fournier said.

But, it will also allows participants to learn from each other and leaders in their fields, specifically BMX rider Drew Mechielsen, rowers Andrea Proske and Lisa Roman (all three from Langley), as well as Abbotsford bob sleigh brakeman Stefanie Schoenberger.

The summit kicks off at 9 a.m. with networking and the first speaker addressing sponsorship.

The day will also feature the athlete panel of PacificSport athletes, where these women who have competed at the highest levels will share their stories.

Following a catered lunch the two afternoon sessions will include a focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion, as well as a workshop on personal branding.

The event runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Tickets for the event are $27.54 each available online through EventBrite.

Rower Lisa Roman of Langley will be part of Wednesday’s summit in her hometown. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Abbotsford bob sleigh brakeman Stefanie Schoenberger will be part of Wednesday’s summit in her hometown. (Open Studio/Special to Langley Advance Times)