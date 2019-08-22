World cup: A party within a party in Langley

tbird offers ringside way to take in sights and sounds of horse action this Sunday

The Rosé Party offers spectators (many often dress up) a front-row, covered seat to view all the jumping action offered at the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup, which happens again this Sunday at Thunderbird Show Park. (Langley Advance Times files)

by Ronda Payne/Special to the Langley Advance Times

The Rosé Party is a much-anticipated aspect of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup at Thunderbird Show Park.

The party, now in its third year, has grown so popular that tickets sell out fast and there are two rosé parties held each year.

Chris Pack, chief operating officer and tournament manager with tbird, said the party is sponsored by Kelowna’s The View Winery and is a great way to take in the event with ringside, pre-reserved seating that can be booked online at tbird.ca.

“The party holds more than 250 people under a tent at the east end of the grand prix ring,” he said.

“Tickets are selling fast because they include complementary appetizers and samplings of The View wines.”

The View Winery Rosé Party is also informally themed and guests often dress up a little more for sitting in the tented area than they would if they were in grandstand seats or seated on the grassy areas around the ring.

“It always ends up being a bit of a fancy dress-up, fancy hat kind of event,” Pack noted.

“It’s more of a themed event in that people wear the fancier outfits some guests associate with equestrian events. Of course, there’s no need to dress up to come to tbird unless you want to.”

Because the Rosé Party has created its own draw for the world cup event, and due to the fact that it’s held in its own special tented area, Pack said the party has its own eco-system in terms of atmosphere.

It’s a mini event within the overall horse jumping event where people are exposed to the offerings of The View Winery and can enjoy a mix and mingle ambiance.

“It’s one of the places where we see people taking a lot of pictures and posting them online and engaging with social media,” said Pack. “It’s just a really fun way to experience the world cup event with a unique flair.”

The hashtag for the World Cup will be #NALJumping.

Tickets for the Rosé Party are $50 each and usually sell out before the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup event on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The reserved seats ensure guests can wander the tented party area, as well as the other parts of tbird, without concern of losing their seat and there’s no fear of missing out on the wine tasting, either.

