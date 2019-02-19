Langley-based team Mallett took third spot in block ‘B’ of the playoff finals of the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League Sunday in Langley. L to R: Roxanna Bott, Mackenzie Duffill and Grace McCusker. Dan Ferguson Black Press Media Langley-based team Mallett took third spot in block ‘B’ of the playoff finals of the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League Sunday in Langley. L to R: Roxanna Bott, Mackenzie Duffill and Grace McCusker. Dan Ferguson Black Press Media

Young curlers compete in Langley

Optimist Junior Curling Division features U18 players

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League, an organization for young players in Lower Mainland communities like the Langleys, that aims to emulate the approach of other youth-league sports in developing talent.

“The kids [in curling] need a feeder system like minor baseball and hockey,” said league founder Al Kersey.

Kersey said there are only two other interclub leagues in B.C., one in the East Kootenay and the other in the North Okanagan.

As far as he knows, there are just “five or six” youth curling clubs like the Optimist league in all of Canada.

“That’s terrible,” Kersey said.

“My mission is to change that.”

At a minimum, Kersey would like to see a province-wide interclub league, “but that’s a long, slow process.”

READ ALSO: Team Neighbour wins 2019 BC Wheelchair Curling Championship held in Langley

On Sunday, 40 curlers on 10 U18 teams from nine Lower Mainland communities celebrated the anniversary of the league by playing in a one-day competition at the Langley Curling Centre in the George Preston rec centre.

Teams were divided into blocks of four playing two-game tournaments.

It was also the day of an awards banquet to crown the best overall team, based on points accumulated over a 12-game series.

That honour went to Team Kent from the Port Moody, Golden Ears and Richmond curling clubs, which took home the Optimist Junior Curling Division 1 banner championship as well as the grand aggregate championship.

Team Kent was also a winner in the Sunday competition, taking the “A” block playoffs.

Sunday’s event wasn’t part of the 12-game series,” Kersey explained.

“It’s an opportunity for the kids [to play],” he said.

Langley’s Team Mallett, skip Ashley Mallett, third Grace McCusker, second Roxanna Bott and lead Mackenzie Duffill finished third in the block “B” playoffs.

Coach Marla Mallett said the young players are very much interested in competing in adult leagues down the road.

“This is their way in the door,” Mallett said.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to develop.”

Team Mallett finished fourth of 10 teams in the 12-game points tally.

Previous story
Fencing body eyes France’s lightsaber duels

Just Posted

How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Black Press Media compares 2018 ice and snow removal budgets of various Lower Mainland communities

Stock trading allegations dismissed against former Langley spiritual leader

Investors allegedly lost $740,000 investing through a local religious organization.

Langley photographer captures otters amid the ice

While photographing winter on the river, a local photographer was there when otters caught a fish.

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Young curlers compete in Langley

Optimist Junior Curling Division features U18 players

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

Abbotsford man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Most Read