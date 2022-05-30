Young forward from Tacoma joins Giants

Ethan McEneany, from Tacoma, has joined the Giants team. (McEneany family/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A U.S. player has just joined the roster for the Vancouver Giants.

The G-Men signed 16-year-old Ethan McEneany, who hails out of Tacoma, Wash., announced general manager Barclay Parneta.

Signing him to a standard WHL player agreement, McEneany will suit up with the Giants when they hit the ice again this fall.

Originally selected by the Giants in Round 10 (211th overall) in the 2021 WHL prospects draft, the 6 ft. 1 in. forward has committed to the Giants after suiting up in 20 games last season with the Colorado Thunderbirds 15U AAA program.

In that span he posted six goals and seven assists for 13 points along with 14 penalty minutes.

“We’re very excited to welcome Ethan and his family to the Vancouver Giants organization,” said Parneta.

“His combination of size, skill and competitiveness are going to help him transition well to the WHL, and he’ll fit in well with our upcoming corps of forwards.”

McEneany becomes the fourth player and the second forward from the Vancouver Giants 2021 WHL prospects draft class to sign with the team.

He joins Colton Roberts (Round 1), Matthew Hutchison (Round 3) and Justin Ivanusec (Round 4) who have committed to the G-Men.

