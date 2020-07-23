West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Langley resident Shannon Marcoux was the first to speak out about the animal’s visible condition
After being abandoned in January, the English mastiff has been diagnosed with wobbler syndrome
Guests will once again be able to browse collections, have computer access, and return items
Erin Parks’ short documentary UNREINED is competing in Muiscbed Reopen challenge
Residents of a raided site tried to get seized property back via the courts
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
Beckett Park, once Anita Place, will be completed at the end of this month
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
BC Blueberry Council calls for federal government to remove the $1,000-limit cap on CERB program
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying football team standing behind him
Fake contact tracers asking for credit card information for $50 testing kit to be mailed out
Students will take two classes each quarter, instead of 4 or 5 per semester
No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors
Paul Volchoff, manager of the Personal Assistive Devices program, said more scooters are needed
Guests will once again be able to browse collections, have computer access, and return items