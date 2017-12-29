5 to start your day

Thousands without power in the Fraser Valley, one tent destroyed in Maple Ridge fire and more

One man dead after targeted shooting in Abbotsford: police

Police continue to gather evidence following the killing on Thursday afternoon, after the man’s body was found in a field. See more >

Thousands without power due to winter storm in Fraser Valley

Close to 9,000 customers in the Fraser Valley are waking up to no power this morning, following a winter storm that Environment Canada is warning will continue today. See more >

Emergency crews battle tent city blaze in Maple Ridge

A fire Thursday morning burned one tent and damaged another, officials said. See more >

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

A break of $900 a year for average working couples is set to take effect Jan. 1, meanwhile other taxes are going up. See more >

Founder of Langley ‘Hope After Stroke’ group pleads for help after funding loss

Donation shortage from this past summer’s Cruise-In will likely force stroke recovery group to cut some services. See more >

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

Freezing rain warning issued for Fraser Valley

Icy conditions reported on local roads

Critter Care wants your Christmas trees for their animals to climb on

The trees will be used to enrich the hundreds of animals in their care this winter

Langley lacrosse players spend holidays hunting Black Wolves in New England

Vancouver Stealth play in Connecticut Friday night, then are back home Jan. 6 to take on Toronto.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Passion for clean water drives local businessmen to sponsor wells in Cambodia

‘It was really cool to see,’ says David Moerman, about visiting wells in person

Handcuffed man escapes RCMP custody at Surrey hospital

Richard Mantler was arrested for property offences and taken to hospital for treatment, before fleeing police

City of Nanaimo drops lawsuit against mayor

Council voted to discontinue legal proceedings against Bill McKay, because of concerns over delays

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at 3 p.m. Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

