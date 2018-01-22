5 to start your day

Township of Langley firefighters at the scene of a downed tree that took out a power line on 72 Avenue near 210 Street. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

Wind storm causes weekend power outages, thousands join women’s marches, and more

1. Wind warning ends for Metro Vancouver after thousands lose power

More than 34,000 BC Hydro customers in the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast were in the dark Sunday morning. See more >

2. Thousands join women’s marches across B.C.

Saturday marked one year since the first Women’s March on Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump’s first year in office. See more >

3. Elderly woman found wandering in Surrey reunited with family

RCMP had asked the public to help identify a South Asian woman who was not able to communicate with officers. See more >

4. Classic pickup hits barrier along Lougheed Highway

The vehicle struck the barrier in the westbound lanes in Maple Ridge. See more >

5. B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Why are kids taking part in something so risky? See more >


UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

Langley’s Tardi takes gold in junior national curling competition

Four local boys are on their way to Scotland after winning their second Canadian title in as many years.

Gear swap in Langley helps make ball hockey more accessible for kids

A new initiative allows parents to empty garages of unused equipment and get new kids in the sport.

UPDATE: Wind warning ends for Metro Vancouver after thousands lose power

More than 34,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark on Sunday morning in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast

Langley junior curling champs defend title in Quebec

Defeat of their cousin’s team has secured Tardi brothers and the rest of the team in today’s finals.

A look at potential Canadian nominees for this year’s Oscars

The nominations are to be revealed Tuesday morning for the 90th Academy Awards

B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Why are kids taking part in something completely pointless yet so risky?

Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

After routing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, they will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Two snowboarders were rescued near Rossland, B.C. on Sunday after being lost overnight.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

Coquihalla drivers prepare for snow

Wintry conditions persist, with snow warnings for Coquihalla

