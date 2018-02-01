5 to start your day

Emaciated dog finds new home, 890 of 1,400 overdoses occurred in Lower Mainland last year and more

1. IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Chilliwack

Neighbours reported hearing between six to eight shots at approximately 6 a.m. At around 8:30 a.m. some friends and family of the victim arrived on scene and were being notified by police. See more >

A "police incident" at a home on the corner of Broadway and Cedar in #Chilliwack this morning. Reports on social media of a fatal shooting, officer on scene tells me IHIT is involved. pic.twitter.com/yhlsO7HC9l — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) January 31, 2018

2. Emaciated dog found in Surrey now has a new home

Eclipse the Great Dane was found severely underweight and suffering from infections. See more >

3. School board refuses to host meeting after anti-SOGI trustee plans to attend

“Given that Trustee Barry Neufeld, who has indicated his intent to attend this meeting, has publicly expressed views that contravene our longstanding policy and stated values, we must unfortunately decline to host this event at one of our schools.” See more >

4. 890 of 1,400 overdoses occurred in Lower Mainland

In Vancouver – the city with the highest rate of overdoses – there were 338 deaths, followed by Surrey with 174.See more >

. @bccoroners Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe says fentanyl deaths – about 81 per cent – is from ILLEGAL sources. That is about 1,100 deaths from an illegal version of #fentanyl. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/FwYGgvrUoT — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) January 31, 2018

5. Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C. pipeline announcement

Rachel Notley says there will be consequences for British Columbia over the province’s latest attempt to hinder expansion of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain oil pipeline. See more >