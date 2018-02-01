5 to start your day

Emaciated dog finds new home, 890 of 1,400 overdoses occurred in Lower Mainland last year and more

1. IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Chilliwack

Neighbours reported hearing between six to eight shots at approximately 6 a.m. At around 8:30 a.m. some friends and family of the victim arrived on scene and were being notified by police. See more >

2. Emaciated dog found in Surrey now has a new home

Eclipse the Great Dane was found severely underweight and suffering from infections. See more >

3. School board refuses to host meeting after anti-SOGI trustee plans to attend

“Given that Trustee Barry Neufeld, who has indicated his intent to attend this meeting, has publicly expressed views that contravene our longstanding policy and stated values, we must unfortunately decline to host this event at one of our schools.” See more >

4. 890 of 1,400 overdoses occurred in Lower Mainland

In Vancouver – the city with the highest rate of overdoses – there were 338 deaths, followed by Surrey with 174.See more >

5. Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C. pipeline announcement

Rachel Notley says there will be consequences for British Columbia over the province’s latest attempt to hinder expansion of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain oil pipeline. See more >

Just Posted

Giants get back in win column

Not the prettiest of efforts, but the Vancouver Giants do enough to earn the win at Langley Events Centre

UPDATED: Police incident blocks entrance to Langley Memorial Hospital

Police talked down a psychiatric patient in distress to end the incident.

World stage calls Langley curlers to Scotland

It will be like a Tardi family reunion as five members of the clan head to Aberdeen for the juniors.

Breast cancer patient pays $8,000 out of pocket for treatment that could save her life

Drug that stabilizes advanced breast cancer not covered by BC Cancer Agency

Abbotsford may be in line for more overdose prevention funding

Province to make announcement Thursday at Kinghaven Treatment Centre

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

New airline to offer flights to Edmonton or Hamilton for less than $100

Customers can pay for more services, including ‘more legroom or less’

RCMP investigating after two hikers injured on Mount Seymour

First responders were called out to Dog Mountain, and say injuries seem ‘related to criminal actions’

Doctors who object to treatment on moral grounds must give referral: court

Some observers said the court didn’t go far enough to safeguard patients’ rights to receive care

Woman dies in Yaletown fire

Firefighters provided few details, but say the flames were caused accidentally

Senate votes to approve gender neutral wording for Canada’s national anthem

The second line of the anthem from ‘in all thy sons command’ to ‘in all of us command.’

Report says B.C. mining company avoids hundreds of millions in taxes

A Vancouver-based company is being accused by a Dutch non-profit of avoiding taxes

Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research: report

A woman dies of heart disease every 20 minutes in Canada

B.C. space sleuth discovers NASA satellite not a ‘piece of space junk’

A signal led Scott Tilley of the Sunshine Coast to discover a satellite called IMAGE

Most Read