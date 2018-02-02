5 to start your day

Two in hospital after truck smashes guard rails, crashes into bus stop
A woman and child were taken to hospital after trying to get out of the way of a pickup truck that hit a bus stop Thursday at a Maple Ridge McDonalds. See more >
Police actions justified in incident involving death of Const. John Davidson, IIO says
Police watchdog said no officers committed an offence in the Nov. 6 incident. See more >
Province funds $1.5 million for new overdose outreach teams
Outreach teams will be created in seven Lower Mainland communities. See more >
Judy Darcy says it's heartwarming to see communities come together to address the OD crisis. Proud of first responders helping in "every conceivable way" pic.twitter.com/xlelepM2gQ
— Kelvin🐙Gawley (@KelvinGawley) February 1, 2018
Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour
In the span of three hours two seperate 9-1-1 calls were made from two men both suffering from stab wounds on Mount Seymore. See more >
RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond
Lower Mainland RCMP Cpl. Mike Jordan said naming the dogs is the first step in what becomes years of integral bonding between a police dog and his handler. See more >