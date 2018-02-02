5 to start your day

Two injured after incident at Maple Ridge parking lot, two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour and more

Two in hospital after truck smashes guard rails, crashes into bus stop

A woman and child were taken to hospital after trying to get out of the way of a pickup truck that hit a bus stop Thursday at a Maple Ridge McDonalds. See more >

Police actions justified in incident involving death of Const. John Davidson, IIO says

Police watchdog said no officers committed an offence in the Nov. 6 incident. See more >

Province funds $1.5 million for new overdose outreach teams

Outreach teams will be created in seven Lower Mainland communities. See more >

Judy Darcy says it's heartwarming to see communities come together to address the OD crisis. Proud of first responders helping in "every conceivable way" pic.twitter.com/xlelepM2gQ — Kelvin🐙Gawley (@KelvinGawley) February 1, 2018

Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

In the span of three hours two seperate 9-1-1 calls were made from two men both suffering from stab wounds on Mount Seymore. See more >

RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Lower Mainland RCMP Cpl. Mike Jordan said naming the dogs is the first step in what becomes years of integral bonding between a police dog and his handler. See more >