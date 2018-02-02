5 to start your day

Two injured after incident at Maple Ridge parking lot, two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour and more

Two in hospital after truck smashes guard rails, crashes into bus stop

A woman and child were taken to hospital after trying to get out of the way of a pickup truck that hit a bus stop Thursday at a Maple Ridge McDonalds. See more >

Police actions justified in incident involving death of Const. John Davidson, IIO says

Police watchdog said no officers committed an offence in the Nov. 6 incident. See more >

Province funds $1.5 million for new overdose outreach teams

Outreach teams will be created in seven Lower Mainland communities. See more >

Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

In the span of three hours two seperate 9-1-1 calls were made from two men both suffering from stab wounds on Mount Seymore. See more >

RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Lower Mainland RCMP Cpl. Mike Jordan said naming the dogs is the first step in what becomes years of integral bonding between a police dog and his handler. See more >

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond
Next story
MPs high-five in Commons over Senate approval of gender neutral O Canada

Just Posted

Police seek help to identify suspect in domestic assault

Incident took place Jan. 26 outside Abbotsford fast food restaurant

VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver rehabbed at Langley’s Critter Care

Beaver, dubbed ‘Stanley’ was struck by car, chased into ocean, before being rescued by aquarium staff

‘Everybody out here has some form of mental illness’

Homeless in Langley City discuess link between mental health and lack of shelter

Jail for man who accessed child porn on Christmas Eve

The 61-year-old was sentenced to 90 days jail for Langley incident

Police actions justified in incident involving death of Const. John Davidson, IIO says

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Audiences visit Anatevka for an evening in Langley high school production

Brookswood Secondary students tackle an ambitious show, Fiddler on the Roof.

Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Transit police look for suspect who grabbed, licked woman’s face on SkyTrain

It happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day on the Millennium Line

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym

BCHL Today: Express shut out Eagles and Vees chase attendance mark

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read