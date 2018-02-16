(Flickr)

5 to start your day

Announcement expected on Pattullo Bridge, alleged victim of Chilliwack coach speaks out, and more

1. Province making Pattullo Bridge announcement today

The mayors’ council on regional transportation is awaiting a funding commitment to replace the 81-year-old crossing. See more >

2. Surrey man killed in ‘targeted’ Vancouver shooting

The 32-year-old man is Vancouver’s sixth homicide victim of the year. See more >

3. Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

The mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speaks about an investigation in 2011. See more >

4. Balaclava rapist Larry Takahashi won’t get overnight leave: parole board

The 65-year-old man is serving three life sentences for multiple counts of rape, aggravated sexual assault. See more >

5. North Delta student arrested after alleged gun threat

The school was in a “code yellow” lockout for a little over a half hour while police investigated. See more >


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Just Posted

Langley volunteers are ‘good for… nothing’

At least 200 people came together Thursday to be recognized and thanked by the City of Langley.

More Langley walkers needed for Coldest Night of the Year

People are slow to register for this year’s charity walk to aid the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope.

Sales for $1 million condos in Fort Langley begin mid-March

Lilly Terrace will be a collection of 24 luxury condos in the heart of the village

Spartans strike first

Trinity Western women’s basketball team rallies for game one victory at Langley Events Centre

TWU’s Devaney on verge of block record

TWU Spartans’ fifth-year women’s volleyball player has 132 blocks on season

‘Feast Dish’ play deeply rooted in First Nations culture

Tho’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish comes to life in Fort Langley, Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: Problems with playoffs and Victoria Grizzlies make do without Newhook

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Otters try to drown dog in Victoria

Dog survives unexpected underwater confrontation; veterinarian offers warning

One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

Olympic dreams come true for South Okanagan coach

Penticton coach watches as his skier brings home the gold

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes finish strong on the slopes in South Korea

Two B.C. skiers competed in the Alpine Skiing Super G, while Kelowna snowboarder finishes ninth

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that they have separated

