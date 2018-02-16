5 to start your day

1. Province making Pattullo Bridge announcement today
The mayors’ council on regional transportation is awaiting a funding commitment to replace the 81-year-old crossing. See more >
Initially, the premise was that tolls would help pay for a replacement bridge. The NDP have since eliminated tolls, leaving uncertainty around how the new crossing will be funded. Mayors' Council has been awaiting a funding commitment. #SurreyBC https://t.co/W0L9INqdEo
— Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) February 16, 2018
2. Surrey man killed in ‘targeted’ Vancouver shooting
The 32-year-old man is Vancouver’s sixth homicide victim of the year. See more >
3. Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out
The mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speaks about an investigation in 2011. See more >
Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out – 'My opinion is there are more people. Someone like that just doesn’t stop randomly' https://t.co/7tFczqUHXR
— Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) February 15, 2018
4. Balaclava rapist Larry Takahashi won’t get overnight leave: parole board
The 65-year-old man is serving three life sentences for multiple counts of rape, aggravated sexual assault. See more >
5. North Delta student arrested after alleged gun threat
The school was in a “code yellow” lockout for a little over a half hour while police investigated. See more >
A Code Yellow issued this morning at Sands Secondary School in Delta has been lifted. Delta Police were contacted this am about a situation involving threats. One male is in custody. We expect to provide more information later today. Thanks to community for your patience.
— Delta Police (@deltapolice) February 15, 2018
