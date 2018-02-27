5 to start your day

1. Greyhound passenger speaks of chaos and fear during Coquihalla crash

“I was fearful that we would slide over and fall over there too. We got hit from behind as well. I don’t know what hit us from behind.” See more >

2. Estranged wife of Chilliwack man who died in Taser incident opposed parental visit

The estranged wife of a man who died after being Tasered by police in Chilliwack Saturday said she did not want to drop her four-year-old daughter off for a supervised visit, but she was under a court order to do so. See more >

@iiobc investigators have been deployed to a fatal incident in Chilliwack. A statement will be issued in due course. — IIOBC (@iiobc) February 25, 2018

3. Lower Mainland women falling for illegal ‘gifting cloud’ pyramid schemes

Dozens of Cloverdale women have invested thousands of dollars into illegal pyramid schemes known as “pay-it-forward clouds,” and are actively working to recruit family and friends throughout the Lower Mainland to join them. See more >

4. Pellet gun causes lockdown at two North Delta schools

This is the second time in under two weeks that police have been called to a North Delta high school for a student allegedly in possession of a firearm. See more >

5. Vancouver group tackles loneliness, language barriers through conversation

New program which organizers are hoping to expand stems from the social isolation seniors and those who have no one to communicate with – such as immigrants – often feel. See more >