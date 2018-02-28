5 to start your day

Typo leads to Jarrod Bacon’s early release, shelter groups look to standardize animal care and more

1. Possible bomb threat at the Chilliwack Law Courts

Police later located a suspicious package, described as a thin metal suiticase, and the explosives disposal unit had been called in. See more >

2. Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

A typo in his file indicated he was serving a sentence of seven years and two months rather than nine years and two months, according to the documents. See more >

3. Abbotsford Police set up safe space to buy and sell online items

“The new Buy and Sell Exchange Zone offers video surveillance, a safe location and the presence of law enforcement to enhance public safety and to reduce crime,” police said.

4. Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

A new study found that people whose phones were present felt more distracted and didn’t enjoy spending time with their fellow diners. They also said they felt more boredom during meals. See more >

5. Shelter aims to help set standards for animal rescues

Animal welfare groups from Langley and around B.C. are working together on a new project to set standards for animal rescue organizations, including providing help to communities where animal rescue is underserved and helping low-income owners afford basic care. See more >