5 to start your day

Typo leads to Jarrod Bacon’s early release, shelter groups look to standardize animal care and more

1. Possible bomb threat at the Chilliwack Law Courts

Police later located a suspicious package, described as a thin metal suiticase, and the explosives disposal unit had been called in. See more >

2. Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

A typo in his file indicated he was serving a sentence of seven years and two months rather than nine years and two months, according to the documents. See more >

3. Abbotsford Police set up safe space to buy and sell online items

“The new Buy and Sell Exchange Zone offers video surveillance, a safe location and the presence of law enforcement to enhance public safety and to reduce crime,” police said.

4. Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

A new study found that people whose phones were present felt more distracted and didn’t enjoy spending time with their fellow diners. They also said they felt more boredom during meals. See more >

5. Shelter aims to help set standards for animal rescues

Animal welfare groups from Langley and around B.C. are working together on a new project to set standards for animal rescue organizations, including providing help to communities where animal rescue is underserved and helping low-income owners afford basic care. See more >

T-Birds down Giants in overtime in Seattle

The Langley-based hockey team earns a point Monday, pushing them ahead of their playoff rivals.

LETTER: Former Langley councillor offers suggestion for road congestion

Three-pronged approach needed to fixing 208th Street corridor, according to Steve Ferguson.

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km death trap that’s killing moose removed

Collapsed, 100-year-old Yukon Telegraph line believed to be killing moose across north

Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence across B.C. and Yukon

Loud, loving parrots at Vancouver sanctuary can stay for now

A group of parrots awaiting adoption in Vancouver can stay put for now, after a lease on a warehouse full of the chattering birds was extended.

Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers envied by Scotland

It’s a radical treatment that provides daily doses of alcohol to people struggling with problem drinking

India denies role in Atwal controversy; ‘baseless,’ says official

India’s Ministry of External Affairs states the Indian government had no role in an attempted murderer being invited

Russia’s Olympic ban lifted after doping scandal

Russia reinstated into Olympic movement despite two failed doping tests at Pyeongchang

Minor hockey investigates after N-word allegedly used on B.C. ice

Kamloops family files complaint about conduct of teenaged Salmon Arm hockey player

