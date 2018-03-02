5 to start your day

Richmond RCMP seek man who kicked woman, Abbotsford woman fined with age-restriction bylaw and more

Richmond RCMP seeking man who kicked librarian at community meeting

The altercation, which happened during a forum for modular housing for the homeless, was all caught on video. See more >

Police are looking for a man who kicked a woman in her 60s, knocking her to the ground, at the #Richmond Public Library last evening. Suspect: Asian male, early/mid-thirties, black puffy winter jacket, dark Converse-style sneakers, glasses and possibly a blue backpack. @RPLBC — Black Press BC (@BlackPressMedia) March 2, 2018

Woman ordered to pay $13,000 in fines for living in age-restricted condo

Coralee Stevens, 48, was given the apartment by her late mother, but a judge has ruled that the age-restriction bylaw at the complex stands. See more >

Crash knocks out power to thousands of Surrey homes

The crash occurred Thursday evening but by Friday morning many residents were still without power. See more >

Liberal MLA says childcare isn’t needed, parents should stay home

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness also said replacing people with machines a better investment than child care. See more >

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

The B.C. Utilities Commission has refused the NDP government’s planned B.C. Hydro rate freeze, leaving NDP members dissapointed in the decision. See more >

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

