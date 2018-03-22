5 to start your day

A woman takes issue with students’ attempt at a joke, a suspicious package at a tax centre, and more

A Vancouver Aquarium team released this Giant Pacific octopus into the ocean near Bowen Island last Friday. (Vancouver Aquarium)

1. Surrey school’s joke sign not appropriate, woman says

Words on sign outside Princess Margaret Secondary are changed every 10 days with BASES students’ help. See more >

2. Police probe threat, ‘suspicious object’ found at Surrey Tax Centre

RCMP say the object is not a threat to public safety, but continue to investigate. See more >

3. Pitt Meadows to lobby Victoria after councillor accused of sex assault refused to quit

The council wants to put elected local government officials on paid leave upon conviction of a serious criminal offence in wake of the David Murray case. See more >

4. Abbotsford daycare evacuated when smoke spotted coming from air-handling unit

Everyone safe and nothing was damaged after incident at New Leaf Childcare Centre. See more >

5. Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce. See more >



