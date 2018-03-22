A Vancouver Aquarium team released this Giant Pacific octopus into the ocean near Bowen Island last Friday. (Vancouver Aquarium)

5 to start your day

A woman takes issue with students’ attempt at a joke, a suspicious package at a tax centre, and more

1. Surrey school’s joke sign not appropriate, woman says

Words on sign outside Princess Margaret Secondary are changed every 10 days with BASES students’ help. See more >

2. Police probe threat, ‘suspicious object’ found at Surrey Tax Centre

RCMP say the object is not a threat to public safety, but continue to investigate. See more >

3. Pitt Meadows to lobby Victoria after councillor accused of sex assault refused to quit

The council wants to put elected local government officials on paid leave upon conviction of a serious criminal offence in wake of the David Murray case. See more >

4. Abbotsford daycare evacuated when smoke spotted coming from air-handling unit

Everyone safe and nothing was damaged after incident at New Leaf Childcare Centre. See more >

5. Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce. See more >


COACH’S CORNER: Vancouver Giants resting up for playoffs

Once playoff action starts Friday, it’s going to be a hectic time, says head coach Jason McKee.

Langley spreads some love and happineess

Kids and adults alike noted how they’ll make the world better during International Day of Happiness.

Fraser Highway B-Line to start in 2019

New bus from Langley Centre to Surrey Central expected to be 20 per cent faster than current service

Langley-based rabbit rescue pleads for foster homes

The Aldergrove-centred Small Animal Rescue Society needs foster families to take new bunnies.

LETTER: Fort Langley needs to strike a balance between past, present, and future

One couple in the village want more efforts made to preserve Fort Langley’s heritage.

Fat joke on B.C. school’s sign not appropriate, woman says

Surrey mother says weight issues are no laughing matter

Missing Vancouver man may be in Vernon area

Brent Galster, 62, last seen at a Vernon ATM in December

McMaster out, Bolton in as Trump’s national security adviser

President Donald is replacing National security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton

Two killed, dozen hurt in French supermarket hostage-taking

French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France

Canadian women move to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Canadian women match all-time high, move back to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Supreme Court rules former Stephen Harper aide guilty of influence peddling

A one-time senior aide to former prime minister Stephen Harper has been found guilty of influence peddling by Canada’s highest court.

Annual inflation rate rises to 2.2% for its fastest pace since fall 2014

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in February was up 2.2 per cent compared with a year ago

