5 to start your day

Warning issued after Surrey overdose spike, Abbotsford man charged with child porn and more

1. Spike in drug overdoses Tuesday results in Surrey alert

Fraser Health issued an overdose alert in Surrey Tuesday (March 27), following reports of at least eight drug overdoses in the city between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. See more >

2. As feds ease access to prescription heroin, B.C. could see relief: doctor

A doctor working the front lines at Canada’s only clinic to offer prescription heroin says Ottawa’s recent move to make access to safe opioids easier could very-well help curb the death toll in the B.C. See more >

Providence Crosstown Clinic. (Providence Health Care)

3. Golden Ears Bridge could see new owners

TransLink has a bridge it may want to sell you. Except you already own it. See more >

TransLink owns the Golden Ears Bridge – for now. (Black Press files)

4. ‘Bad Ass Barry’ stands trial for a murder that took place four years ago

“I just want them [the police] to know I’m not armed and dangerous. I’m not trying to hurt anyone. I’m just trying to stay out of jail.” See more >

5. Abbotsford man charged with child porn offences

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said local police received information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that an Abbotsford resident had accessed images of child sexual abuse. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.