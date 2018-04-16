5 to start your day

Horgan stands firm on Kinder Morgan, cops probe sex-assault allegations at two Surrey spas and more

1. Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion remains stuck in gridlock following a Sunday morning meeting between Premier John Horgan, Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. See more >

2. Abbotsford mom is fighting to get kids back from Lebanon

Their mom, Shelley, and stepdad, Dean, believed that Tarabichi would return the kids to school on April 3, as he had been authorized by the courts to do. But they never showed up. See more >

3. Plane lands in field at Pitt Meadows airport

A plane reportedly ran our of fuel and had to land in a field Sunday by Pitt Meadows airport. See more >

4. Incoming mobility pricing can’t punish suburbs, low income residents: economist

Senior economist Marc Lee believes that mobility pricing, which charges drivers for driving at various times and in locations, could reduce congestion here like it did in cities like London, Stockholm and Singapore, where it’s been used for years. See more >

5. Police investigate sex-assault allegations at two Surrey day spas

The victims in these incidents were customers at the spa and were allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee while receiving massages, the release states. See more >