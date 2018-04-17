5 to start your day

Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, centre, is arrested by RCMP officers after joining protesters outside Kinder Morgan’s facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday March 23, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

1. Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown counsel announced Monday it will pursue criminal charges against Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May, Burnaby-South MP Kennedy Stewart and 265 other anti-pipeline protesters. See more >

2. Overnight house fire in east Cloverdale

Surrey Fire responded to a house fire at a Cloverdale residence on Monday evening at around 9:30 p.m. in the 18900 Block of 60B Avenue. See more >

A Tuesday night fire in Cloverdale. (Curtis Kreklau / South Fraser News Services)

3. Maple Ridge police ID vehicle in fatal Thursday hit-and-run

Tassis Vix, 32, died at the side of Lougheed Highway Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. See more >

RCMP say a white 2017 Honda Civic hit a 32-year-old in Maple Ridge. (Submitted)

4. No celebrating cancer drug coverage, says B.C. woman

While the BC Cancer Agency has added the drug to its registry, the restrictions on which patients will be eligible to receive it are so limited in scope that almost no person will qualify, said Karen McLaren. See more >

Karen McLaren jokes around with her six-year-old nephew. McLaren who has stage 4 breast cancer has been fighting to get a life-saving drug covered in B.C. Coverage is now available, but only to a select few, not including her. (Submitted)

5. Chilliwack-area chief touts economic benefits of pipeline deal

Cheam Chief Ernie Crey of Chilliwack says that if the project doesn’t go through, “it’ll hurt our people.” See more >

Cheam Chief Ernie Crey of Chilliwack said the economic benefits of TMX could be a form of reconciliation if done right. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress file)

