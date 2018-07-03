5 to start your day

Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley, Woman in wheelchair waits more than 3 hours for taxi and more

1. Woman in wheelchair forced to wait more than 3 hours for taxi

Nearing the end of a rainy Canada Day, a Coquitlam woman and her sister – both bound to wheelchairs – were forced to wait more than three hours for a pre-booked taxi to show up. See more >

2. WATCH: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

A combination of smiles, laughter and even some tears were shared during the crowning of Miss BC Monday evening. See more >

3. Woman injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Some reports indicated the collision, which may have involved a power pole, occurred late Sunday or early Monday, near Hopcott Premium Meats. See more >

4. Surrey man stabbed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside dies

Abeal Negussie Abera was involved in an “altercation” in the south lane of West Hastings Street near Abbott Street shortly before noon. See more >

5. WATCH: Kitten yoga the ‘cat’s meow’ in Langley

“Think of it as being curious as to how your body can move and respond to the different poses,” said yoga instructor Ann Marie Walsh. See more >