5 to start your day

South Surrey train victim’s friends remember his life, a crash kills one in Mission and more

A group of Jack’s friends sat around a memorial, which they built, Friday afternoon at Crescent Beach. (Aaron Hinks photo)

1. South Surry train victim’s friends remember Jack: ‘He was a gift’

The 15-year-old boy died on Wednesday night after being struck by a train. See more >

2. 10-year-old missing Vancouver girl found

The girl was missing for nearly 24 hours. See more >

Great news! Missing 10-year-old Maryjane Tom has been located, safe and sound. Thank you for the RTs. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 9, 2018

3. Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The snake went missing in the Ladner area on June 30, after somehow escaping from a farmers’ field, according to Delta police. The snake wasn’t reported missing until July 6. See more >

4. ATV rider airlifted to hospital

A medevac helicopter landed at Albion elementary and the rider was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital. See more >

5. One person is dead after a fatal accident in Mission

Mission RCMP along with ICARS are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck that occurred in the 9200 block of Sylvester Road Sunday morning. See more >

