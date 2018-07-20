5 to start your day

1. Surrey hockey coach was killed in case of mistaken identity, police say
The wife of Paul Bennett, who was shot dead in his driveway last month, makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer. See more >
IHIT Corporal Frank Jang says area residents are "concerned for their safety" and police doing best to find out who the intended target was. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/GFBpgW16n6
— Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) July 19, 2018
2. 14-year-old pilot sets Guinness World Record at Langley airport
Mohd Shaikhsorab believes he is now the youngest pilot with the fewest hours logged to fly solo. See more >
3. Online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions
UBC and UFV professors weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape. See more >
4. Plenty of heroes in Thai cave rescue, says B.C. diver
Erik Brown of Langley reflects on his team’s effort that brought 12 boys and their coach to safety. See more >
5. Pitt Meadows wants marijuana banned from ALR
The mayor and council are concerned about conversion from growing food to making pot, once it becomes legal. See more >