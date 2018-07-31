5 to start your day

(Canadian Press photo)

1. Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is advising people with expired EpiPens to still use them if they experience an anaphylactic reaction and then call 911. See more >

2. Furor over rainbow flag fails to deter supporters

A few days before the event, a high-profile critic generated controversy when she complained the Pride flag was oppressive to non-gay people. See more >

3. One driver killed, Coquihalla remains closed northbound

RCMP say a driver has lost their life after a multi-vehicle crash and fire on the Coquihalla Monday evening. See more >

4. Surrey man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE

Two men allege they were then confronted by an “agitated” man who pushed one of them into the road, where he was struck and run over by a white SUV. See more >

5. Ontario man arrested in 2009 Langley murder

Police have charged 37-year-old Kreshnik Ismailaj of Whitby, Ont., in the 2009 murder of gang member Kevin LeClair in a Langley shopping mall parking lot. See more >

UPDATE: One driver killed, Coquihalla partially reopens northbound

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

Bballnationals come to Langley for early August

Eighty teams from eight provinces compete at Langley Events Centre in the bballnationals2018.

Pride Flag flies over Langley City

The second annual Pride Flag raising was held in Langley City Monday.

Artists busy on Aldergrove mural project

“Gateway into Aldergrove” public artwork to be unveiled Sept. 7

Ontario man arrested in 2009 Langley murder

Kevin LeClair’s shooting was part of the fighting between the Red Scorpios and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

A pair of wildfires has prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people and now barrels Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California.

WestJet posts $20.8 million loss amid labour dispute, higher fuel prices

WestJet’s second quarter losses amounted to 18 cents per share.

Iran: Trump needs to rejoin nuclear deal if he wants talks

Trump on Monday said he’d meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani “anytime” if the Iranian leader were willing.

Fresh Canadian crew focused on recapturing world junior hockey gold

The World Junior Showcase is an eight day event featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

B.C. woman who was caught in mudslide now suing for negligence

Lawsuit claims road maintenance a factor when car plunged 20 metres into sinkhole near Nanaimo

Blue Jays trade suspended Osuna to Houston in closer swap

Roberto Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

