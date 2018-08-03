5 to start your day

High-end cars clocked speeding 50 kilometres over limit, two nabbed for alleged theft and more

1. Bus driver reportedly pepper sprayed in Surrey

A crazy series of events last night in Surrey has one man in jail, facing a number of charges. See more >

2. Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to Mission racetrack

A 2017 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2016 McLaren 675H, both driven by 22-year-old residents from Burnaby, were stopped in the 25800-block of Lougheed Highway, said Ridge Meadows RCMP. See more >

3. Man from Aldergrove one of two dead in plane crash

Black Press Media has learned the pilot, Spencer Neufeld, was flying for Fort Langley Air. See more >

4. 9-year-old Pokemon player from Langley heading to championships

Lucas Oldale is ranked no. 21 among all North American junior players of the Pokemon card game and he is about to head to Nashville and the world invitational championships later this month. See more >

5. 2 arrested, 1 at large in connection with slew of Skytrain thefts

Two people wanted on immigration warrants have been arrested, with police still seeking a third person, in relation to a string of bank and credit card thefts at Canada Line SkyTrain stations. See more >

Just Posted

Langley toad migration late, but beginning soon

The event on the border of Langley and Surrey usually happens in mid-July.

Ice storm cost the Township of Langley $360,000

It will take two years to replace all the trees lost in December 2017 storm, staff memo says

VIDEO: Nine-year-old Pokemon player from Langley wins invite to world championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Hopes dashed for would-be Langley condo buyers

Murrayville House’s condos are finally up for sale.

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Dutch tourist dies after falling into B.C. river near waterfall

A woman in her 60s was touring Vancouver Island with her husband when she fell into the river

Back to rubble, some ‘lost everything’ in California fire

A massive Northern California wildfire levelled more than 1,000 homes.

Trump renews attacks on ‘fake, fake disgusting news’

“Whatever happened to the free press? Whatever happened to honest reporting?” Trump asked the crowd.

Toronto receives $11M from feds to deal with spike in asylum seekers

The money was announced in June as part of a $50-million commitment to Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

Ottawa Senators sign Mark Stone to a one-year deal worth US$7.35M

The Ottawa Senators avoided arbitration with Mark Stone, signing the winger to a one-year deal Friday.

BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

B.C.’s wildifre situation has become so intense that it’s now time for outside help.

Osprey with lead poisoning rescued from Golden Ears Park

Raptor spent a month at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta

