5 to start your day

Langley remembers a girl, 7, lost too soon, a Mission convict escapes and more

Aaliyah Rosa was just seven years old when she was killed. (Dignity Memorial)

1. ‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to Aaliyah Rosa

Hundreds of loved ones gathered at a Langley church on Tuesday to remember a seven-year-old girl who was a “once-in-a-lifetime friend” found dead in an apartment late last month. See more >

2. Cyclist killed in South Delta

The cyclist had been travelling on 36th Avenue while the vehicle had been travelling south on 72nd Street. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police. See more >

3. Convicted murderer missing from Mission Minimum prison

John Norman MacKenzie is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and armed robbery, among other offences, according to a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada. See more >

John Norman MacKenzie, 57, was found to be missing from the Mission Minimum Institute during a 10 p.m. head count Tuesday night. (Mission RCMP photo)

4. Maple Ridge man facing charges in Vancouver after goose killed

Reports say that a goose was fatally beaten with a stick near Lost Lagoon at the entrance to the park. See more >

5. Abbotsford police officer rescues 4-year-old from 3rd-floor ledge

Emergency crews were called to a complex on Simon Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night for a four-year-old child that had climbed out the window of the building and could fall at any moment. See more >

A child is safe after an Abbotsford Police Department officer scaled this building and rescued the four-year-old from an inch-wide ledge on the third floor. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.