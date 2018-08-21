The mother of Aaliyah Rosa has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

5 to start your day

Langley woman charged in daughter’s murder, Canada beats Mexico and more

1. Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

The Langley woman charged in the death of her seven-year-old daughter made her first appearance at provincial court in Surrey on Monday. See more >

2. Whalley wins another nail-biter, stays alive in Little League World Series

The Surrey-based team, playing as Team Canada, scored a 6-4 win Monday at the fabled baseball tournament, in an elimination game against a squad representing Mexico. See more >

3. Mercedes catches fire after crashing in Surrey garage

“The car caught fire and did spread to the garage,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene, noting firefighters contained the blaze quickly. See more >

4. Busy night for Abbotsford crews fighting multiple bush, car fires

Leighton warned the public that conditions are “extremely dry” and “perfect” for small fires to become large. See more >

5. Bear kills off-leash dog in North Vancouver park

Conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel said Monday the pet owner was walking her dachshund in the upper portion of the Lynn Loop trail in the Lynn Headwaters regional park at about 1:30 p.m. Friday. See more >

Driver reported in critical condition following crash in Aldergrove

White Rock man was not wearing seatbelt when he collided with two other vehicles, Langley RCMP said

Langley rider looks for hometown advantage if she makes World Cup

It won’t be known until Friday if Langley’s L.J. Tidball qualifies for the Longines FEI competition.

VIDEO: Soccer superstar comes to Langley

Teen phenomenon Alphonso Davies of the Vancouver Whitecaps to appear at kids soccer camp

Comeback win by Raiders against Langley Rams

Nanaimo team erases 31-7 deficit to beat Rams 35-34

Fraser Valley Express doubles weekend and holiday bus service

Four new round trips to be added, starting Sept. 4

VIDEO: Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

At least 14 illegal fires set in Fraser Valley this month

Conservation officers are fed up with people not listening to the province-wide fire ban

B.C. woman promoting ‘orange glow’ campaign to support firefighters

A Penticton woman is hoping an orange ribbon campaign will catch on throughout B.C.

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program

The deal would acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc

Microsoft uncovers more Russian attacks ahead of midterms

Evidence found of Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political groups

Animal crackers break free from their cages

PETA pressures Mondelez International to show animals roaming in their natural habitats

U.S. man admits slaying wife, blames her for daughters’ deaths

A 33-year-old Denver man is facing three first-degree murder charges

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites

More than 2 million pilgrims carry out the final rites of the hajj in Saudi Arabia

