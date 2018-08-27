5 to start your day

Kitten yoga a hit in Langley, cool and damp weather hits Metro Vancouver and more

A number of the kittens at the first-ever Kitten Yoga Brunch were bottled-raised rescues, which meant they were especially comfortable around people. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

1. First kitten yoga sells out in Fort Langley

A full classroom found that trying to focus on your breathing can be tricky when an adorable kitten is demanding some cuddling. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver re-issues air quality advisory despite cool, damp weather

The air quality advisory was dropped for much of the region – excluding Hope and Agassiz – on Thursday, but was brought in Sunday morning due to “high concentrations of fine particulate matter.” See more >

JUST IN: @MetroVancouver says an air quality advisory is back in effect for all of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter. More to come @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) August 26, 2018

3. Trio of tent cities talk in Victoria

Tent cities in Maple Ridge, Saanich and Nanaimo will hold a news conference Monday. See more >

4. Rainfall isn’t enough to stop Mt. Hicks fire

The latest update from the District of Kent says the fire – now a whopping 410 hectares in size and 45 per cent contained – has continued growing to the north and remains a threat to properties on Kamp Road. See more >

5. Police search for girl, 9, allegedly taken by mother

According to police, Amaya Araki-McWilliams was allegedly taken without permission by her mother, Natalie Araki, early Sunday morning. See more >

