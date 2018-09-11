5 to start your day

Marrisa Shen. (Police handout)

Man charged in killing of 13-year-old girl, baby revived at U.S. border and more

1. Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old Burnaby girl

A 28-year-old Syrian refugee has been charged with murder after the body of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl was found in a park last summer. See more >

2. Baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers revived a baby that stopped breathing while waiting to cross the Pacific Highway Port of Entry Friday afternoon. See more >

3. Crews battle large woodpile fire at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel

Firefighters battled a large woodpile fire overnight at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel, a wood recycling and by-products company. See more >

4. What’s grandma doing on the ice at a Giants game in Langley?

“Just ever since I was a little kid, I have wanted to do it. I always thought it would be fun.” See more >

5. Mounties seek tips on missing 21-year-old Chilliwack woman

Kahlilah Angeline Ketlo of Chilliwack hasn’t been heard from since Aug. 22. See more >

VIDEO: Proposal at the White Rock pier

Langley couple share in community theatre accolades

Shane and Pam Rochon, as well as Dave Williams, were lauded for their involvement in The Foreigner.

Why election signs go up earlier in the Township of Langley

Township candidates have already started, Langley City counterparts have to wait

Each pint sends donation to Langley firefighters’ charity

The Oak and Thorne will be donating money from a “firefighters tap” at the bar.

VIDEO: Langley singer brings home national country music bling

Walnut Grove superstar Dallas Smith earned male artist and video of the year titles at the CCMAs.

2018 Aldergrove Cruise-In a success: PHOTOS

Perfect weather conditions brought out the vehicles and the crowds

Artist draws marriage proposal for couple

As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism

Trump still fumeing over NYT op-ed

Customs officers revive baby at Surrey – U.S. border

U.S. border officers save infant who stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

Hurricane Florence could hit East Coast states hard

Millions of Americans have been preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes

Guns, border crossers top list of concerns Liberal MPs bring to caucus retreat

Liberals gather in Saskatoon today for a caucus retreat

Calgarians anticipate details on a possible 2026 Winter Games bid

A draft plan is to be presented to city council on Tuesday

US marks 9-11

America marks 9-11 with sombre tributes, new monument to victims

Lakers take 3-0 Mann Cup lead with 11-6 victory over Burrards

Shawn Evans becomes all-time assists leader with eight assists in tonight’s matchup

