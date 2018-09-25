Chair Jim Sinclair speaks about Fraser Health’s purchase of two new MRI machines in Surrey and Abbotsford while at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre in Surrey Monday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

5 to start your day

Fraser Health buys two MRI clinics, South Surrey boy helps kids in need and more

1. Fraser Health to buy two private MRI clinics in Surrey, Abbotsford

The two clinics will begin operating publicly within a month and will do 2,000 exams this year alone. See more >

2. Fraser River First Nations say they aren’t getting their share of sockeye

“Our sockeye fishery this summer was one closure after another,” said Sts’ailes Chief Ralph Leon. “Even the commercial sockeye allocation we bought got fished before we could get at it.” See more >

3. South Surrey boy, 10, to help kids in need

Until the end of next month, Ronin is asking residents if they would like to donate like-new children’s clothing or make a $2 donation so he could purchase, and donate dry socks. See more >

4. Vancouver, Delta police won’t use new roadside saliva test to detect pot

According to the manufacturer, the Dräger DrugTest 5000 would allow police to tests for marijuana, meth, opioids, cocaine and methadone at the side of the road, simply by getting a saliva sample. See more >

5. Police release sketch of man who allegedly masturbated in UBC shower

According to University RCMP, they were called to a dorm on the Lower Mall just after 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 13 after a woman showering in a women-only bathroom heard a man speak to her from a nearby stall. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

Just Posted

Aldergrove Mall site becomes election issue

Letter from developers supporting current Township council sparks flurry of responses

Fort Langley to hold all-candidates meeting

A forum in the village includes Township of Langley school trustee, council, and mayoral candidates.

By-invitation meet-and-greet for Township council candidates draws flak

Organizer rejects complaint it amounted to a slate, calls suggestion a ‘conspiracy theory.’

UPDATED: Underground power fault blacks out part of downtown Langley

Electricity was out for a major commercial area.

Langley rower captures silver at world championships

The women’s eight makes a come-from-behind charge for back to back world championship medals

Video: Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot Monday, and as one would expect of the team that gave us the “Broad Street Bullies,” he’s far from cuddly.

5 to start your day

Fraser Health buys two MRI clinics, South Surrey boy helps kids in need and more

Vancouver, Delta police won’t use new roadside saliva test to detect pot

The Dräger DrugTest 5000 is designed to find THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana

Canada aiming for the moon, and beyond, with new space technology efforts

With an eye on future lunar exploration, Canada’s space agency is calling on companies to present their ideas for everything from moon-rover power systems to innovative mineral prospecting techniques.

New Brunswick Premier meets with lieutenant-governor as Tories, Liberals vie for power

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said the only other leader he had spoken with since results came in was Green Leader David Coon.

Trudeau looks to restart Canada’s UN charm offensive in New York City

Freeland says the question of job retraining in the 21st century — and the uncertainty that surrounds it — is the federal government’s central preoccupation.

Calgary mayor seeks person who leaked details of closed-door Olympic meeting

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he will ask the city’s integrity commissioner to investigate a leak of details from an in-camera council meeting.

South Surrey boy, 10, to help kids in need

Ronin Bulmer, 10, is going door-to-door asking for donations

B.C. MP Cannings spared brunt of Ottawa tornadoes

MP Richard Cannings was spared the impact of the tornadoes that hit the Ottawa region

Most Read