5 to start your day

Brandon Teixeira, 27 (inset) is being sought on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra, 28, in South Surrey.

$5000 reward offered for Surrey murder suspect, Vancouver startup offers real estate for $1 and more

1. $5,000 reward offered as hunt for Surrey murder suspect intensifies

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has issued a third plea for information on Brandon Nathan Teixeira’s whereabouts, after he was charged with first degree murder in connection to the Surrey shooting that killed 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra on Oct. 23, 2017. See more >

2. B.C. inmate charged with murder 11 years after Mission teen disappears

Katelyn Marie Noble had moved to Saskatchewan shortly before her disappearance on Aug. 27, 2007 and was last seen in Radisson, a community northwest of Saskatoon. See more >

Katelyn Noble went missing on Aug. 27, 2007. (RCMP)

3. Startup offers $1 way into B.C. real estate

“Our median is $2,000, but the majority of people are testing the waters with $100 to $500. Where we’re getting most of our requests is the underserved millennial group.” See more >

4. Vancouver high-rise about to become the tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design. See more >

5. Mystery of dead birds in Tsawwassen solved’

Raptor expert says birds were being chased by predator and didn’t recover upon hitting concrete. See more >

Just Posted

Langley Thunder’s Callies drafted by Calgary Roughnecks

The local boy could be off to play in the NLL this winter.

Doors on Langley’s new interpretive centre swing open – for a day

Langley residents kicked off fall with a visit to Derek Doubleday Arboretum and Rivers Day.

Langley Rivermen bring home two wins in Bauer showcase

Langley’s junior A hockey team earned victories over Trail and Merritt this weekend in Chilliwack.

Guardian of Surrey-Langley war memorial to get memorial of his own

The late Dave Manson spent 10 years looking after First World War memorial without pay

A call for a limit on how long Langley councillors can serve (updated)

Veteran council member says four terms should be the maximum

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

Coffee, spouse, paycheque? What would you give up for your smartphone?

B.C. residents say they’d give up a lot, according to a BC Hydro report

Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

A man who was deported from the United States six times was expected in court Wednesday

Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

Universities and colleges have differing policies for when recreational cannabis becomes legal

Feds want closed door hearing for pipeline spy allegations

Case gets underway today on allegations of CSIS spying on anti-pipeline activists

Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

All eyes on U.S. Senate hearing

Broadcasters, cable news clear schedules for coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

