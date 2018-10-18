5 to start your day

Cannabis is legalized across B.C., silly election signs pop up in Langley and more

Despite only one bricks-and-mortar store in B.C., the first day of cannabis legalization went off without a hitch. (Black Press Media files)

1. ‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

On the streets of downtown Vancouver, notably the Wild West of illegal marijuana, not a single legal store opened Wednesday, making for a rather anticlimatic kick-off. See more >

2. A funny thing happened on the way to the election

Someone has been putting out deliberately silly civic election signs in Langley. See more >

“Vote for Me,” the sign says, with a photo of the moustachioed candidate in a wig, baring their teeth in a awkward smile while flashing a thumbs-up. (Langley Times)

3. Man on scooter seriously injured in Surrey crash, police say

Alcohol, drugs, and speed have been ruled out as contributing factors in this collision. See more >

4. Figure out the rules before you start your pot garden: realtor

But anyone who suddenly decides to light up in the living room of their rental property or try their green thumb at growing marijuana plants in the basement might want to take a moment to ponder some real estate issues. See more >

5. Fire crew mopping up workshop fire near Golden Ears Bridge

Officials don’t think the fire was suspicious. See more >

