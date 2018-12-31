The site of the crash at the Langley Bypess and Glover Road in Langley on Dec. 30, 2018. (Shane MacKichan for Black Press Media)

5 to start your day

An elderly couple is killed by a train, community fondly remembers Barb McLintock, and more

1. Train hits, kills elderly couple in car in Langley

The car had been stopped on the tracks at the Langley Bypass near Glover Road and was hit by a train and dragged some distance. See more >

2. Large earthquake off Alaskan coast, no tsunami warning for B.C

The original 6.1-magnitude quake was recorded Dec. 30 near Cold Bay, in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands. See more >

3. Longtime B.C. legislative reporter-turned-coroner Barb McLintock dies at 68

Chief coroner said McLintock died in Victoria after complications of recently diagnosed thyroid cancer. See more >

4. Happy New Year, Surrey – now get ready to pay more

When is it ever not getting more expensive to live? On Jan. 1, Surrey’s tax hit increase for the average single-family home will be roughly $128.21. The costs for groceries, natural gas and car insurance are going up as well. See more >

5. B.C.’s top local news stories of 2018

Black Press Media’s year in review carries our top stories from around the province, as submitted by our editors. See more >

Just Posted

Langley-based Team Tardi one step closer to repeating as B.C. curling champions

Top of the standings as round robin play comes to a close at 2019 BC Juniors in Vernon

Cold weather warning issued for the Langleys

Gateway of Hope offers extra sleeping mats for homeless

Giants fall to Hitmen in Calgary hockey action

One win, one loss so far on road trip

UPDATE: Victims of Langley train collision were husband and wife, 90 and 88

VIDEO: Circumstances of crash are puzzling, RCMP said

VIDEO: Tree-chipping season has begun in the Langleys

It was very, very wet for one of the first groups to offer disposal-by-donation in a good cause

VIDEOS: B.C.’s top local news stories of 2018

Black Press Media’s year in review, with our top stories as submitted by our editors

Plan a safe ride home for New Year’s Eve, ICBC warns

Police will be out conducting roadchecks so take transit, it’s free

Body found in West Vancouver clothing donation bin

The man was discovered dead in the bin in Ambleside Park

Blackwood earns 2nd straight shutout, Devils blank Canucks 4-0

Vancouver finishes 2018 with 19-19-4 record

Jann Arden’s mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease, dies

Arden works to curb stigma of dementia, talks on social media with others whose relatives have it

Daredevil plans to jump motorcycle over White Rock’s broken pier

Mayor Darryl Walker says plan makes ‘absolutely no sense at all’

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2018?

New additions to the Top 10 lists: Isla and Leo

$39.5 million-winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Lower Mainland

The winner of the Friday, Dec. 28 draw has 52 weeks to claim their prize

