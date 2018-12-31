5 to start your day

1. Train hits, kills elderly couple in car in Langley
The car had been stopped on the tracks at the Langley Bypass near Glover Road and was hit by a train and dragged some distance. See more >
2. Large earthquake off Alaskan coast, no tsunami warning for B.C
The original 6.1-magnitude quake was recorded Dec. 30 near Cold Bay, in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands. See more >
No tsunami threat to #BC https://t.co/Me4XXwNckJ
— Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) December 31, 2018
3. Longtime B.C. legislative reporter-turned-coroner Barb McLintock dies at 68
Chief coroner said McLintock died in Victoria after complications of recently diagnosed thyroid cancer. See more >
4. Happy New Year, Surrey – now get ready to pay more
When is it ever not getting more expensive to live? On Jan. 1, Surrey’s tax hit increase for the average single-family home will be roughly $128.21. The costs for groceries, natural gas and car insurance are going up as well. See more >
5. B.C.’s top local news stories of 2018
Black Press Media’s year in review carries our top stories from around the province, as submitted by our editors. See more >