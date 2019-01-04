5 to start your day

Police chase ends in Langley, sister says brother and service dog getting kicked out of trampoline park and more

Here is what you need to know for Friday, Jan. 4:

1. Police chase starts in Chilliwack, ends in Langley

According to witnesses, police in unmarked RCMP cars were pursuing a white vehicle from Chilliwack, through Abbotsford, before ending along Highway 1 in Langley. See more >

2. Sister said little brother’s service dog bounced from Langley trampoline park

A Maple Ridge woman is speaking out after taking her little brother to a trampoline park in North Langley and being refused access because of his service dog. See more >

2. Surrey police search for clues after shots fired at house in Guildford

The shots fired marks the first incident of its kind in 2019 for Surrey RCMP. See more >

3. New contract would force B.C. health authorities to hire new nurses or pay millions

Under the terms of the tentative contract, which will be voted on by union members later this month, nurses would get a premium for working in understaffed units at hospitals across the province. See more >

4. Health authority denies wrongdoing in Baby Mac’s death at daycare

The civil suit has listed the health authority, the Ministry of Child and Family Development, daycare operator Yasmine Saad and building owners Karen Pearl Kruse and Peter Andrew Scott as defendants. See more >

5. Unemployment rate sticks at 43-year low of 5.6%

For the second straight month, the jobless rate was at its lowest level since Statistics Canada started measuring comparable data in January 1976. See more >

Just Posted

UPDATED: Spike belt ends police chase through Lower Mainland

Section of Trans-Canada Highway, around 232nd Street, shut down for some time Thursday night.

Housing prices stall in Langley’s year-end numbers

Statistics showed a lot of condos and townhouses for sale.

Canada’s best junior lacrosse players will do battle in Langley this summer

Langley Events Centre will host the Minto Cup from Aug. 15 to 26.

BC’s best wheelchair curlers compete in Langley

A three-day provincial championship gets underway at Langley Curling Centre on Friday.

New leader starts rebuilding rugby program at private Langley university

Trinity Western University has brought in a new director to oversee its rugby programs.

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

B.C. residents might be able to a glimpse of the ‘super blood wolf moon’

It will be the only total lunar eclipse to reach B.C. eyes this year

Prescription drug payments eliminated for low-income B.C. residents

Some people were skipping medication due to cost, Adrian Dix says

UPDATE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years

Kamloops RCMP have blocked off an area of the downtown core on Friday

How many iconic KFC buckets still exist in B.C.?

Rotating bucket perched atop a post outside a White Rock franchise for decades is removed

B.C. bridge operator job posting includes ‘exposure to abusive people’

City of Victoria seeks operator for the Johnson Street bridge

Another human foot washes up near B.C. coastline

The latest foot was found near Everett, Wash. on Jan. 1, 2019.

Woman, 90, dies at B.C. care home following ‘altercation’

Daughter of Kelowna seniors’ care home resident says she had been pushed

Two-day storm departs B.C., but leaves flooded roads, avalanche danger behind

Heavy snow has created a ‘high’ possibility of slides on south coast, Vancouver Island mountains

