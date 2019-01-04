5 to start your day

Police chase ends in Langley, sister says brother and service dog getting kicked out of trampoline park and more

Here is what you need to know for Friday, Jan. 4:

1. Police chase starts in Chilliwack, ends in Langley

According to witnesses, police in unmarked RCMP cars were pursuing a white vehicle from Chilliwack, through Abbotsford, before ending along Highway 1 in Langley. See more >

2. Sister said little brother’s service dog bounced from Langley trampoline park

A Maple Ridge woman is speaking out after taking her little brother to a trampoline park in North Langley and being refused access because of his service dog. See more >

2. Surrey police search for clues after shots fired at house in Guildford

The shots fired marks the first incident of its kind in 2019 for Surrey RCMP. See more >

3. New contract would force B.C. health authorities to hire new nurses or pay millions

Under the terms of the tentative contract, which will be voted on by union members later this month, nurses would get a premium for working in understaffed units at hospitals across the province. See more >

4. Health authority denies wrongdoing in Baby Mac’s death at daycare

The civil suit has listed the health authority, the Ministry of Child and Family Development, daycare operator Yasmine Saad and building owners Karen Pearl Kruse and Peter Andrew Scott as defendants. See more >

5. Unemployment rate sticks at 43-year low of 5.6%

For the second straight month, the jobless rate was at its lowest level since Statistics Canada started measuring comparable data in January 1976. See more >

