5 to start your day

Toronto cop helps distressed woman in Surrey U.K., Surrey B.C. mixup, Vancouver Giants road trip ends with a win in Cranbrook and more

1. Surrey, U.K. police officers help save woman in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey Police, based out of Surrey, U.K., issued a press release Jan. 4 explaining that their social media operator was contacted on Facebook messenger Christmas morning by a suicidal woman in Surrey, B.C. See more >

2. Vancouver Giants road trip ends with a win in Cranbrook

Goaltender Trent Miner stopped all 24 shots he faced to secure his 11th victory and his second career WHL shutout. See more >

3. Ridge Meadows Hospital re-opened after 911 threat found ‘not credible’: RCMP

The hospital in Maple Ridge was closed mid-day Saturday due to a 911 threat that Mounties say has been deemed not credible. See more >

4. No prescription heroin in Abbotsford anytime soon: Fraser Health

It doesn’t appear likely that the city will see any initiatives to take on prescription heroin anytime soon, just over a year after Abbotsford’s first publicly funded opioid replacement therapy clinic opened its doors. See more >

5. Thousands lost power as strong winds battered B.C.’s south coast

Strong winds and heavy rain set the scene for another messy weekend in the region. See more >

Low-calorie ice cream makers see appetite for their pints in Canada
Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Mechanical fault suspected in Langley truck fire

Pickup truck destroyed by blaze near Campbell Valley Park

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants road trip ends with a win in Cranbrook

Victory moves Giants nine points ahead of Victoria Royals for first place in B.C. Division

Countdown to Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in Langley City

Hockey celebration features two days of live entertainment starts this weekend

Langley Junior Thunder add six new faces

‘We have selected some valuable pieces’ director of scouting says

VIDEO: Team Neighbour wins 2019 BC Wheelchair Curling Championship held in Langley

Next up, the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship

Snubs, surprises and a Satanic shout-out? Key Globes moments

The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political than previous years

4 killed on B.C. highways in first week of 2019

Driver experience and weather conditions are all being looked into by RCMP

BC Tech Summit to revolutionize business models

Host, Innovate BC: “Tech impacts all industries everywhere.”

B.C. byelection candidate called out for once wearing a Trump hat

NDP MLA shares 2016 photo of Liberal candidate in ‘Make America Great Again’ ball cap

UPDATE: RCMP allay fears of ‘full-scale’ action at northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp

Protesters are seeking to stop the Coastal GasLink pipeline

7 killed in shooting at Mexico’s Playa del Carmen resort

One man survived, but seven others are dead following the shooting at the Las Virginias bar

Okanagan city reporting lowest gas prices in B.C.

Penticton is once again showing the lowest gas prices in the province

Trump, Democrats ramp up pressure as U.S. shutdown hits 3rd week

President showed no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border

