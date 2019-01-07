5 to start your day

Toronto cop helps distressed woman in Surrey U.K., Surrey B.C. mixup, Vancouver Giants road trip ends with a win in Cranbrook and more

Toronto Police Const. Antoinette Rowe, pictured in 2015 upon her return to Haiti. (Toronto Police Service)

1. Surrey, U.K. police officers help save woman in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey Police, based out of Surrey, U.K., issued a press release Jan. 4 explaining that their social media operator was contacted on Facebook messenger Christmas morning by a suicidal woman in Surrey, B.C. See more >

2. Vancouver Giants road trip ends with a win in Cranbrook

Goaltender Trent Miner stopped all 24 shots he faced to secure his 11th victory and his second career WHL shutout. See more >

3. Ridge Meadows Hospital re-opened after 911 threat found ‘not credible’: RCMP

The hospital in Maple Ridge was closed mid-day Saturday due to a 911 threat that Mounties say has been deemed not credible. See more >

4. No prescription heroin in Abbotsford anytime soon: Fraser Health

It doesn’t appear likely that the city will see any initiatives to take on prescription heroin anytime soon, just over a year after Abbotsford’s first publicly funded opioid replacement therapy clinic opened its doors. See more >

5. Thousands lost power as strong winds battered B.C.’s south coast

Strong winds and heavy rain set the scene for another messy weekend in the region. See more >

