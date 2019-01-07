5 to start your day

1. Surrey, U.K. police officers help save woman in Surrey, B.C.
Surrey Police, based out of Surrey, U.K., issued a press release Jan. 4 explaining that their social media operator was contacted on Facebook messenger Christmas morning by a suicidal woman in Surrey, B.C.
2. Vancouver Giants road trip ends with a win in Cranbrook
Goaltender Trent Miner stopped all 24 shots he faced to secure his 11th victory and his second career WHL shutout.
3. Ridge Meadows Hospital re-opened after 911 threat found ‘not credible’: RCMP
The hospital in Maple Ridge was closed mid-day Saturday due to a 911 threat that Mounties say has been deemed not credible.
4. No prescription heroin in Abbotsford anytime soon: Fraser Health
It doesn't appear likely that the city will see any initiatives to take on prescription heroin anytime soon, just over a year after Abbotsford's first publicly funded opioid replacement therapy clinic opened its doors.
5. Thousands lost power as strong winds battered B.C.’s south coast
Strong winds and heavy rain set the scene for another messy weekend in the region.