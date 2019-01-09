5 to start your day

Hundreds pack Vancouver’s streets for pipeline protests, campaign to recall Speaker Darryl Plecas launched in Langley and more

Hundreds took to Vancouver’s streets to protest the LNG pipeline in northern B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

1. ‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Vancouver and packed Victory Square on Tuesday to show their opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

The protest was held in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en people who have set up two anti-pipeline camps southwest of Smithers to block the project. See more >

2. Descendants of Komagata Maru Society looks to have Surrey street renamed

Raj Toor told the Now-Leader renaming a street in honour of the Komagata Maru is not just for the families, adding the history of the Komagata Maru is “a South Asian community issue” and a part of Canadian history. See more >

Passengers aboard Komagata Maru in Vancouver’s Burrard Inlet, 1914 (Photo: Library and Archives Canada image)

3. Langley campaign to ban smoking in multi-unit residential buildings bound for legislature

Naomi Baker said because the legislature doesn’t recognize digital signatures, she has been collecting names on a “paper-based” petition since October, with the intent of presenting the petition to MLAs.

So far the old-school petition has gathered about 700 names, she said, “with more coming in every day.” See more >

4. Chilliwack man charged with attempted murder for pre-Christmas stabbing

A local prolific offender faces a charge of attempted murder for an alleged stabbing downtown Chilliwack before Christmas.

Mounties report that evidence collected by Chilliwack General Investigation Support Team (GIST) officers during their investigation linked Ryan Todd Malow, 41, to the stabbing, and he was arrested on New Year’s Eve. See more >

5. Campaign to recall Speaker Darryl Plecas launched in Langley

Organized by the BCrecall2018 Facebook page run by Langley resident Robin Roy, volunteers will begin collecting signatures on paper for a recall petition in early February if Elections B.C. approves the initiative this month. See more >

