5 to start your day

Langley mother accused of killing daughter, 7, back in court, date set for byelection in hotly-contested Burnaby-South riding and more

1. Langley mother, charged with killing seven-year-old daughter, back in court

There is a publication ban on the pre-trial appearances by Kerryann Lewis, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa, whose body was found in a Langley apartment complex last July. See more >

2. Teen reportedly shot inside minivan in Surrey

There are unconfirmed reports the victim may be a teenager and is in critical condition. See more >

A teenager is reportedly in hospital after being shot inside a minivan in Whalley last night. A Black Press freelancer said shots were fired between two vehicles in a townhouse complex. We have contacted RCMP to verify details. Story coming at https://t.co/JzuGMx2ZpY #surreybc pic.twitter.com/IkUxe3v0tQ — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) January 10, 2019

3. Date set for byelection in hotly-contested Burnaby-South riding

Voters in the riding of Burnaby-South will elect a new MP in just over a month, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a byelection date of Feb. 25. See more >

We ready #BurnabySouth The housing crisis can't wait. Rising out-of-pocket healthcare costs can't wait. While Trudeau's Liberal government plays politics with by-elections, the people of Burnaby South are done waiting for solutions and to have their voice heard in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/JAdnCKVYfh — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 7, 2019

4. Surrey man wins new Toyota, gifts it to his daughter

“In the end, I don’t really need a car, but my daughter sure does. I have a car I quite enjoy.” See more >

5. Third B.C. city bans clothing donation bins after recent deaths

The city issued a “temporary removal” order to all five organizations with bins in the city, spokesperson Ted Townsend said in an email to Black Press Media. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.