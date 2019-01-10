Aaliyah Rosa. File photo

5 to start your day

Langley mother accused of killing daughter, 7, back in court, date set for byelection in hotly-contested Burnaby-South riding and more

1. Langley mother, charged with killing seven-year-old daughter, back in court

There is a publication ban on the pre-trial appearances by Kerryann Lewis, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa, whose body was found in a Langley apartment complex last July. See more >

2. Teen reportedly shot inside minivan in Surrey

There are unconfirmed reports the victim may be a teenager and is in critical condition. See more >

3. Date set for byelection in hotly-contested Burnaby-South riding

Voters in the riding of Burnaby-South will elect a new MP in just over a month, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a byelection date of Feb. 25. See more >

4. Surrey man wins new Toyota, gifts it to his daughter

“In the end, I don’t really need a car, but my daughter sure does. I have a car I quite enjoy.” See more >

5. Third B.C. city bans clothing donation bins after recent deaths

The city issued a “temporary removal” order to all five organizations with bins in the city, spokesperson Ted Townsend said in an email to Black Press Media. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Netflix and chill no more: Streaming is getting complicated

Just Posted

Countdown to Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in Langley City

Hockey celebration features two days of live entertainment starts this weekend

Surrey man wins new Toyota, gifts it to his daughter

Surrey’s Jim Sproule drove away with a brand new 2019 Toyota Yaris from Langley Toyotatown on Jan. 4.

Langley basketball star Jadon Cohee returns

Former Walnut Grove Gator, now a member of the UBC Thunderbirds, plays Trinity Western Spartans

Langley mother charged with killing seven-year-old daughter back in court

Keryann Lewis facing trial for death of Aaliyah Rosa

VIDEO: Langley candy makers living the sweet life

After years of running a confectionery cafe and cafe, Milseán owners take on new adventures

VIDEO: Expect detours in Langley City until Monday for hockey festival

Street closures are in effect from today (Thursday) until early Monday for Rogers Hometown Hockey.

FBI agents say U.S. government shutdown affecting operations

Nearly 5,000 special agents, intelligence analysts and other staff are currently furloughed

Wind, heat, weight all factors in fatal B.C. plane crash: investigators

The pilot was killed and three passengers were hurt in the crash on the Sunshine Coast last summer

Trudeau touts controversial pipeline in speech to B.C. supporters

The Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline is a key part of a $40-billion LNG Canada project

Wet’suwet’en strike tentative deal with RCMP allowing access to protect camp

They plan to meet with RCMP again Thursday to discuss details

5 to start your day

Langley mother accused of killing daughter, 7, back in court, date set for byelection in hotly-contested Burnaby-South riding and more

$74M not enough to cut Canada’s refugee claim backlog: internal documents

The agency will need twice as much money as it is expected to get

Vatican launches track team of Swiss Guards, nuns

The Vatican is looking to participate in competitions that had cultural or symbolic value

WADA starts work on copying doping data in Moscow lab

Russia was punished for doping at the last Winter Olympics

Most Read