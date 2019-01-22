Discarded election signs at the Langley Township public works yard. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

5 to start your day

Cash-for-signs policy pondered by Langley Township, defence argues Surrey mother didn’t have intent to kill daughter and more

1. Cash-for-signs policy pondered by Langley Township

Langley Township and school board candidates might have to put down a $500 deposit for the right to raise election signs starting in 2022, after many candidates failed to clean up their signs after last fall’s vote. See more >

2. South Surrey mother didn’t have the intent to kill her daughter: defence

Lawyers for a South Surrey mother charged in the December 2014 smothering death of her eight-year-old daughter say their client’s level of intoxication at the time may have limited Lisa Batstone’s ability to gauge the consequences of killing her daughter. See more >

3. Four officers at Maple Ridge’s regional prison charged with assault

The officer’s union says the incident in question came as a result of “an unprovoked, violent attack” from prison inmates. See more >

4. Agassiz man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas, at whose home police found snakes and “related equipment,” had been taking care of the two-year-old the day before she died. See more >

5. B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

B.C. legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas has released a 76-page report on his allegations of financial irregularities that details overseas trips, cash payouts and misuse of “thousands of dollars of alcohol and equipment.” See more >

9 brains, 3 hearts: Some wild facts about octopuses

