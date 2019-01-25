Kyle Rollheiser with Worker Bee Honey Company talks about the results of honey samples that were put through their nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) machine. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

5 to start your day

UBC SkyTrain a concern for some mayors, a fraudelent honey detection lab opens in Chilliwack and more

Here are the top stories for Friday, Jan. 25:

1. Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial for Letisha Reimer’s death

A British Columbia Supreme Court justice has ruled that the man accused of killing 13-year-old Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary is fit to stand trial. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver’s small towns raise concerns over funding rail to ‘wealthy’ UBC

The concerns were raised in response to a report recommended using SkyTrain to connect the planned Broadway Extension to UBC, rather than light rail from either Main Street-Science World or the extension. See more >

3. Police look for man believed to have photographed woman in casino bathroom

A 31-year-old woman told police she had been leaving the Bridgeport Canada Line Station to use a bathroom at the River Rock Casino when a man allegedly followed her inside. See more >

4. Cutting-edge honey detection lab opens in Chilliwack

“Our new lab is a response to honey adulteration, a worldwide problem which is growing larger,” said Worker Bee Honey’s Peter Awram. See more >

5. Maple Ridge residents in India to face charges in honour killing

Surjit Singh Badesha and Malkit Kaur Sidhu had fought a lengthy legal battle against extradition after being charged in India with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the June 2000 death of Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu. See more >

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down top team in the country

G-Men earned seventh-straight win, this one against the Raiders on home ice at Langley Events Centre

Tardi team suffers first loss at junior nationals

Langley-based curlers are still in the running to defend champ status this week in Saskatchewan.

War memorial: Small from town Korea to a Langley park

A new memorial honours Canadian soldiers who fought in the Korean War.

WATCH: TWU Spartans acknowledge Bell Let’s Talk day this weekend

The TWU Spartans volleyball teams will host a Bell Let’s Talk awareness day this Saturday.

Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

A junior curling team, based out of Langley, has yet to lose a game in the national championships.

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

B.C.’s Cassie Sharpe wins X Games gold in women’s ski superpipe

Sharpe is a now a three-time X Games medallist, having won bronze in Aspen in her successful 2018 season and gold in 2016 at Oslo

Australia’s heatwave reaches nearly 50 degrees

Power load sharing began with 30,000 households and businesses being switched off for up to two hours

Arrests made in national security investigation in Ontario

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Premier John Horgan says B.C. auditor should tackle legislature scandal

B.C. Liberal leader calls for cooperation, foreign travel ban

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Metro Vancouver’s small towns raise concerns over funding rail to ‘wealthy’ UBC

But Vancouver, Surrey mayors say it’s key to get the line built and grab senior funding

