5 to start your day

Surrey to Langley SkyTrain renderings up on new website, glowing flying squirrels found in B.C. and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top news stories for Wednesday, Feb. 6.

1. Smoke from wildfire is like a ‘chemical soup,’ says fire researcher

According to one Alberta-based researcher, inhaling wildfire wildfire can be equal to smoking a couple of packs of cigarettes a day, depending on its thickness. See more >

2. First look at Surrey SkyTrain renderings along Fraser Highway

For the first time, TransLink has released an early look at what SkyTrain stations may look line along the planned Fraser Highway extension. See more >

3. Rescue team scours Cypress Mountain for lost snowshoer, later found at home

Peter Haigh, a search manager with North Shore Rescue, told Black Press Media Tuesday that two men and an 18-year-old woman had hiked up to St. Mark’s Summit to watch the sunset. But then the woman got seperated from the group. See more >

4. Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including one from Hope

cientists in Wisconsin have just discovered that flying squirrels, including two specimens from B.C., are vividly fluorescent under UV light. See more >

5. Abbotsford polar bear Agee bringing realistic touch to films in age of CGI

The Abbotsford, B.C.-based bear has starred in a variety of screen projects, the latest being the survival drama “Arctic,” directed by Joe Penna. See more >

