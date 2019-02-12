5 to start your day

Snow continues to fall across the Lower Mainland, B.C. MLAs prepare for throne speech and more

A snow day is set for Tuesday, Feb. 12 as all schools shutter their doors. (Black Press Media files)

Here are the top stories in the Lower Mainland for Tuesday, Feb. 12.

1. Snow day called across the Lower Mainland

As the snow continues to fall, all public schools, most private schools and universities are shutting down for the day.

Amid a police investigation into officials’ spending, members of the British Columbia legislature return to the house today for a throne speech that sets the political agenda for the coming months.

Sharks feast on rookie goalie in 7-2 win over Canucks.

A group of dolphins has struck up an unlikely friendship with killer whales off the B.C. coast – and the unusual group was caught on camera.

After much debate and public consultations, the City of White Rock has approved a one-year trial program to permit dogs on the promenade during the off-season.

