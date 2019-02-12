5 to start your day

Here are the top stories in the Lower Mainland for Tuesday, Feb. 12.
1. Snow day called across the Lower Mainland
As the snow continues to fall, all public schools, most private schools and universities are shutting down for the day.
2. B.C. legislature resumes with throne speech, budget next week
Amid a police investigation into officials’ spending, members of the British Columbia legislature return to the house today for a throne speech that sets the political agenda for the coming months.
3. Sharks feast on rookie goalie in 7-2 win over Canucks
Sharks feast on rookie goalie in 7-2 win over Canucks.
4. Dolphins befriend killer whale off B.C. coast
A group of dolphins has struck up an unlikely friendship with killer whales off the B.C. coast – and the unusual group was caught on camera.
5. Dogs allowed on White Rock Promenade during off-season
After much debate and public consultations, the City of White Rock has approved a one-year trial program to permit dogs on the promenade during the off-season.