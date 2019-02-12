A snow day is set for Tuesday, Feb. 12 as all schools shutter their doors. (Black Press Media files)

5 to start your day

Snow continues to fall across the Lower Mainland, B.C. MLAs prepare for throne speech and more

Here are the top stories in the Lower Mainland for Tuesday, Feb. 12.

1. Snow day called across the Lower Mainland

As the snow continues to fall, all public schools, most private schools and universities are shutting down for the day.

2. B.C. legislature resumes with throne speech, budget next week

Amid a police investigation into officials’ spending, members of the British Columbia legislature return to the house today for a throne speech that sets the political agenda for the coming months.

3. Sharks feast on rookie goalie in 7-2 win over Canucks

Sharks feast on rookie goalie in 7-2 win over Canucks.

4. Dolphins befriend killer whale off B.C. coast

A group of dolphins has struck up an unlikely friendship with killer whales off the B.C. coast – and the unusual group was caught on camera.

5. Dogs allowed on White Rock Promenade during off-season

After much debate and public consultations, the City of White Rock has approved a one-year trial program to permit dogs on the promenade during the off-season.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A breed apart: Rare Westminster dogs have ring to themselves
Next story
Trump says having a dog would feel ‘a little phoney’ to him

Just Posted

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Langley RCMP going after bad drivers on 16 Avenue

Running red lights is so common, some drivers are hesitant to enter intersections on green

No snow day today for Langley students

School district announces reopening

WATCH: Aldergrove principal records hilarious snow day parody for students

Principal Chris Wejr composed a special snow day parody to Michael Buble’s Home.

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Most Read