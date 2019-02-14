A photo of the alleged suspect in a groping incident along a SkyTrain route. (Transit Police handout)

5 to start your day

A new report says BC Hydro forced to misspend billions, another snowfall warning in effect and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Feb. 13.

1. Another snowfall warning is in effect for the Lower Mainland

Just as British Columbia’s south coast digs out from a nasty winter storm that dumped more than a half meter of snow in some areas, another snowfall warning has been issued for the region. See more >

2. BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

The report, written by former B.C. Treasury Board director Ken Davidson, says the Christy Clark government fabricated an urgent need for electricity, leading to higher prices for the utility. See more >

3. Suspect sought after seven-year-old girl groped on SkyTrain

While sitting across from the girl and her mom, the man allegedly made several comments to the girl that were “extremely vulgar and sexual in nature,” including details of sexual acts he wanted to engage in with her. See more >

4. WATCH: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A sinkhole temporarily swallowed a Land Rover at a Langley business parking lot. See more >

5. How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take our Black Press Media quiz and find out just what you know – and don’t know – about the day of love. See more >

Another snowy blast of winter due to arrive in the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected

McCulley keen to play for Thunder in Langley

The former Junior Shamrock was chosen in the first round of the WLA draft.

Aldergrove fire false alarm: ‘just smoke from the crematorium’

Reports of a structure fire at Station Road and Fraser Highway were called in Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Kwantlen artist unveils ‘highlight’ of his career at Ruskin Dam

Kwantlen artist Brandon Gabriel designed six panels that adorn the Ruskin Dam.

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C.’s private power experiment showing up as big charge to hydro bills

NDP tracks B.C. Liberal donations while long-term contracts signed

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered

14 students and three staff were killed

Ducks shut down Canucks 1-0 in Murray’s coaching debut

Vancouver has dropped four straight road games

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

