5 to start your day

The B.C. government released it’s 2019 budget, we break down snow removal per capita and more

Two Kindergarten students navigate a cone maze while trying out wheelchair sports at Kent Elementary. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Feb. 20.

1. 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

The NDP’s second provincial budget released Tuesday didn’t hold too many surprises, focusing on affordability for families. Here are the eight highlights you need to know. See more >

2. Abbotsford man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

An Abbotsford man has filed a lawsuit with Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada, claiming the newly formed party has infringed on a trademark he registered in September. See more >

Interestingly – and I've really no clue about IP law, so not sure exactly how relevant this is – Dhillon's trademark is filed under Nice class 28, according to the federal government's trademark registry. What's that for, you ask? Telecommunications. pic.twitter.com/UpobaPAtBl — ᵈᵘˢᵗⁱⁿ ᵍᵒᵈᶠʳᵉʸ (@dustinrgodfrey) February 19, 2019

3. How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Environment Canada has issued four separate snowfall warnings this month across B.C.’s South Coast, including one on Tuesday that calls for five to 10 centimetres. See more >

4. Former North Delta pastor, son accused of defrauding investors $450K

Surrey residents Alan Braun and Jerry Braun, and White Rock’s Steven Maxwell (also known as Steven Fassman) were found to have taken $450,000 from two investors in three separate transactions. See more >

5. Wheelchairs teach Agassiz students acceptance through sport

Each grade gets an opportunity to try out different wheelchair sports during the two weeks they are available at the school. See more >

