Two Kindergarten students navigate a cone maze while trying out wheelchair sports at Kent Elementary. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

5 to start your day

The B.C. government released it’s 2019 budget, we break down snow removal per capita and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Feb. 20.

1. 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

The NDP’s second provincial budget released Tuesday didn’t hold too many surprises, focusing on affordability for families. Here are the eight highlights you need to know. See more >

2. Abbotsford man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

An Abbotsford man has filed a lawsuit with Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada, claiming the newly formed party has infringed on a trademark he registered in September. See more >

3. How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Environment Canada has issued four separate snowfall warnings this month across B.C.’s South Coast, including one on Tuesday that calls for five to 10 centimetres. See more >

4. Former North Delta pastor, son accused of defrauding investors $450K

Surrey residents Alan Braun and Jerry Braun, and White Rock’s Steven Maxwell (also known as Steven Fassman) were found to have taken $450,000 from two investors in three separate transactions. See more >

5. Wheelchairs teach Agassiz students acceptance through sport

Each grade gets an opportunity to try out different wheelchair sports during the two weeks they are available at the school. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kim or Trump? Hanoi barber offers leaders’ hairdos for free

Just Posted

Why some Langley sidewalks don’t get shovelled

All walkways are not equal under rules that give priority to higher-traffic areas

How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Black Press Media compares 2018 ice and snow removal budgets of various Lower Mainland communities

Stock trading allegations dismissed against former Langley spiritual leader

Investors allegedly lost $740,000 investing through a local religious organization.

Langley photographer captures otters amid the ice

While photographing winter on the river, a local photographer was there when otters caught a fish.

CHEF DEZ: Eating my way through Portugal

Chef, culinary columnist, instructor, author, and now tour guide takes a group to southern Europe.

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Searchers return to avalanche-prone peak in Vancouver to look for snowshoer

North Shore Rescue, Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog teams and personnel will be on Mt. Seymour

5 to start your day

The B.C. government released it’s 2019 budget, we break down snow removal per capita and more

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Most Read