York House is an all-girls private school in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps photo)

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge youth care worker facing sex charges, Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Alberta and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Mar. 15.

1. Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.” See more >

2. Maple Ridge youth care worker facing 12 sex charges

The charges against Daniel Olson span an 11-year period, from 2008 to 2019. See more >

3. Langley Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

Benjamen Kozlovich was arrested in Chilliwack for aggravated asssault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose on March 12, and has been released on bail after appearing in court. See more >

4. Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers following an off-duty arrest by Vancouver police. See more >

5. Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

Vancouver-based East West Petroleum said in a news release Thursday that David Sidoo is “taking a leave of absence” in light of legal proceedings he is facing over the border. See more >

Kwantlen artist challenges band leadership to change

Brandon Gabriel supports a petition calling for change in how leaders are chosen for the Kwantlen

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Langley Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Abbotsford Police arrest 14, including one related to commercial break-in

Arrests take place throughout Wednesday, including after search of Downes Road property

Lori Loughlin loses starring roles on Langley-based Hallmark Channel films

Loughlin has not yet entered a plea in case accusing her of U.S. college bribery scam

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

The crash killed all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

The company’s new machine learning tool is designed to find and flag the pictures automatically

World Sleep Day: UBC team examines link between sleep and illness

Vancouver Coastal Health says 40% of Canadians will suffer from a sleep disorder in their lifetime

