Former Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alphonso Davies. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

5 to start your day

Gas prices go up, a deadly single-car crash in Coquitlam, big day for Alphonso Davies, and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, March 18.

1. Gas prices spike in Lower Mainland

Maintenance at two major fuel suppliers has sent gas prices up three cents a litre. See more >

2. Driver dies in fiery crash in Coquitlam

The car was badly damaged after it slammed into a traffic pole and caught fire. See more >

3. Black Press Media staffer witnesses Paris riots

A woman who works at the Langley Advance Times was travelling there with her husband and two teenaged kids when 10,000 rioters trashed the Champs-Elysees during “Yellow Vest” protests. See more >

4. Surrey man mourns loss of classmate killed in New Zealand mosque attack

When he heard news of the shooting, Shaukat Khan said he sent a message to his friend, reading: “Hope all is well with you and your family. Just heard about the news. Let me know.” See more >

5. Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies scores first goal for Bayern Munich

The 18-year-old former Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder became the youngest goal-scorer for Bayern since 1999. See more >

