5 to start your day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Tamara Taggart speak to supporters at a Liberal nomination event in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday March 24, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, March 25.

1. Trudeau delivers campaign-style speech while introducing Tamara Taggart

The former CTV News anchor plans to run for the NDP-held Vancouver Kingsway seat in the October election. See more >

2. B.C. doctor fined $5,000 for accessing records of woman pregnant with his child

The B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons said the doctor accessed the woman’s medical records more than 230 times over six months. See more >

3. VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

Massive flames were shooting out the roof of the home in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood. See more >

4. Ambulance response time of 22 minutes concerns White Rock man

“Other patrons and the staff were assisting the gentleman, so we continued with our meal and had finished it before the fire department truck arrived. It was another five minutes until the ambulance arrived” See more >

5. VIDEO: Sparks fly as SUV speeds wrong way down Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

The three men in the vehicle were trying to escape after police responded to a report of “people unlawfully in a residence” in Chilliwack. See more >

