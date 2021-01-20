Abbotsford’s Willow Video closing

Video game, movie retailer closing up shop after more than 20 years

Abbotsford’s Willow Video location will be closing at the end of the month. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A longstanding staple of downtown Abbotsford will be closing up shop at the end of the month.

Willow Video, located at 2603 West Railway Street, confirmed to The News some of the online chatter and shared they will be departing Abbotsford.

It’s unclear when the final day for the Abbotsford location will be, but they will close before Feb. 1.

The retailer has had a presence in Abbotsford for over two decades and was once located on Essendene Avenue.

Willow sells new and used video games, movies and records. They also buy and trade games, movies and music.

Movies and games can also be rented at the store and it’s believed to be the final location in Abbotsford where one can rent entertainment in that manner.

Speculation online in a Reddit thread states that high rental costs could be the reason behind the departure.

Willow staff told The News that the Langley location will not be closing and will remain open seven days a week at 19609 Willowbrook Drive.

For more information on the store, visit willowvideogames.com.

