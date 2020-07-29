Janine Lubey, centre, promotes the Lotto-Max lottery at Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto on Friday, September 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek

B.C. Lotto Max players win big with 4 tickets earning nearly $2.5M

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

A number of B.C. lottery players have struck gold in this week’s Lotto Max draw.

No one managed to win the $65-million jackpot in Tuesday’s (July 28) draw, which had winnings numbers 7, 10, 11, 24, 39, 43, 48 and bonus number 23.

However, someone did purchase a ticket in Campbell River which matched six of those seven numbers, plus the bonus, to cinch a cool $862,700.

Two other lottery tickets, purchased in Nanaimo and Maple Ridge, garnered $500,000 each in the Maxmillion.

In the Lotto Max Extra, a ticket purchased in Salmon Arm matched all four numbers of 17, 31, 78, 93 – snagging $500,000 in winnings.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are one in about 33 million.

Friday’s draw jackpot is expected to climb to $70 million.

