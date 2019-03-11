B.C. student’s unique prom proposal was a ‘shoe-in’

Girl comes up with Croc-solid plan to ask longtime friend to event

Adrian Friesen is all smiles as he accepts Libby Elliott’s invitation to be her Ballenas Secondary prom date. (Michael Briones photo)

It was a ‘shoe-in’ of a prom proposal.

Libby Elliott wanted a unique way to ask Adrian Friesen to the Ballenas Secondary prom on June 29.

The Grade 12 students have known each other since they were five and Elliott felt it would be nice to end their high school years by going to the prom together.

Elliott had some friends assist her, and she chose the Ballenas Whalers rugby sevens playdowns on March 6 as the day to execute her plan.

When the day came, despite the freezing air, there were no cold feet for Elliott. She waited for a break in the game to show Friesen her message.

With a poster in one hand and a pair of Crocs shoes in the other, Friesen was asked “If the shoe fits, will u Croc my world at the prom?”

Friesen was all smiles after reading the poster. He approached Elliott, said ‘yes’, and gave her a big hug.

When asked why she chose a pair of Crocs, Elliot said that’s what Friesen loves to wear.

“I had to find out what his actual shoe size was to make sure it would fit,” Elliott quipped, adding she was happy her plan was a success. “I had to go back and return the first ones I got because they were the wrong size.”