Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

With temperatures expected to climb to 38 degrees Celsius in Cranbrook on Thursday, it seemed like a good idea to try and use the heat to bake some cookies.

Inside a vehicle.

Cranbrook Townsman reporter Trevor Crawley put one bake tray of cookies inside his SUV, and one bake tray of cookies on the roof of the vehicle.

Suffice to say, the interior provided a much better atmosphere for baking; after 4.5 hours, the cookies inside were well on their way to being baked.

Eventually.

The cookies on the tray on the roof of the vehicle were not as thoroughly done as the interior cookies, but you make do with the culinary hardware you have — in this case, the sun.

Temperatures are expected to stay hot on Friday and throughout the weekend so stay cool, stay hydrated and stay safe.

