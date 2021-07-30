Dawn Goodman and Mike De Ruiter have a banana tree that is growing fruit in their backyard. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Dawn Goodman and Mike De Ruiter have a banana tree that is growing fruit in their backyard. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Banana tree bears fruit in Maple Ridge backyard

Couple says heat wave at the end of June must be the reason why

A Maple Ridge couple have managed to grow bananas in their backyard.

During the heat wave at the end of June, when temperatures rose above 40 Celsius, Mike De Ruiter and Dawn Goodman noticed a large pod form on one of their two trees.

The trees were already in the backyard when they purchased the home about two and a half years ago, so they are unsure about the age of the plants.

However, this was the first time they had ever seen a pod on either tree.

Then, after a quick vacation along the Sunshine Coast, they returned a couple of days later to a row of little green bananas sticking out from above the pod..

They believe the heat from the heat dome that descended on the province from June 25 to July 1 is what contributed to the banana tree bearing fruit.

“It has to be. It’s the only difference we had,” said De Ruiter.

“We knew they were called banana trees, but we didn’t know it would produce bananas,” added Goodman, noting that she knows the trees as banana palms.

And there are many different varieties of these trees, explained De Ruiter, who has researched the plant online to figure out how to take care of it. A lot are grown as ornamental plants because of their tropical look.

De Ruiter also noted the trees are very common across the Lower Mainland. As a bus driver, he sees hundreds of them along his bus route through Burnaby and New Westminster.

READ MORE: Delta sees bananas, 14-ft sunflowers after record-breaking summer

Every year the couple has cut the plants down to about a metre above the ground and bubble wrap them for insulation over the winter months. All the growth happens in the spring. Their plants are now about four metres high.

They discovered that the pod is made up of leaves that peel back and fall off the plant, revealing a row of flowers that sprout the bananas.

ALSO: Banana bread with a bit of pizzazz

According to Tropical Permaculture, the ideal temperature range for banana growing is around 26-30°C and they require rich soil and lots of water. There are three common varieties: Cavendish, the most known from the local supermarket; lady fingers that are smaller and sweeter and mostly grown as ornamental plants; and plantains which are drier and more starchy and are commonly cooked.

Both De Ruiter and Goodman love bananas and can’t wait to figure out what variety they have.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat waveMaple Ridge

Previous story
Ottawa drummer squirrelled away 1968 Joni Mitchell tape recorded by Jimi Hendrix

Just Posted

Three arrested for attempting to steal fibre optic cable in West Vancouver. (Twitter/@WestVanPolice)
Three arrested attempting to steal fibre optic cable in West Vancouver

This Milner hotel was the site of a stabbing in May, 2020 that led to a complex police investigation of a suspected dial-a-dope ring. (Langley Advance Times files)
Stabbing at Langley hotel led to year-long drug investigation

Gold medalists Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit of Canada pose during the medal ceremony for the women’s rowing eight final lat the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Langley rowers among Canada women’s rowing gold medal Tokyo Olympic champions

The provincial government has a downloadable PDF online where people can write thank you notes to frontline workers. (B.C. Government)
Make some noise Monday evening, Langley