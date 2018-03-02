Brave B.C. boxer making ‘miracle’ recovery since being rescued: SPCA

Cedric has slowly started to gain weight but still has problems keeping warm due to emaciation

Things are looking up for a brave B.C. boxer as he continues along his road to recovery since being rescued by the BC SPCA.

Cedric, who was formerly known as Tank, was rescued from a Vancouver property back in February, where he was found severely emaciated and suffering from internal injuries.

Since then, according to an SPCA news release, the two-year-old boxer has been making “terrific strides” on his road to recovery, thanks to ‘round-the-clock’ care being provided by the organization.

“Every day I see more of his true personality shine through,” said Jodi Dunlop, BC SPCA Vancouver branch manager, in a news release.

To care for the skin-and-bones boxer, Dunlop feeds him a tablespoon of food every couple of hours, watches him to make sure he doesn’t ingest anything he isn’t supposed to, weighs him daily and monitors his urine and fecal matter for any signs of any potential issues.

“Because he had no food for so long, it’s a very slow process to increase his food intake and to ensure he’s getting the nutrients from that food,” Dunlop said.

Cedric has slowly begun to gain weight, but still has problems keeping warm because he has no body fat, Dunlop said, noting a nutritionist is helping get Cedric back to a healthy weight.

While an animal curelty investigation is underway, the branch is looking ahead and reviewing several adoption applications for Cedric.

“He’s so loving and cuddly, it’s going to be hard to say ‘good-bye’ – I know I’m going to cry like a baby,” Dunlop said.

“Out of all of my fosters – and I’ve fostered a lot of animals – he’s my favourite.”

