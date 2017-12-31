Hundreds of brave souls rang in the new year by taking to the frigid waters of Boundary Bay for Delta’s 37th annual Polar Bear Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Tibi Roman photo)

Brr! Take the plunge with a polar bear swim this Jan. 1

Half a dozen Lower Mainland cities take part in the New Year’s Day tradition

Do you ever wake up on New Year’s Day and wish that the new year just felt a little bit fresher?

Don’t worry – polar bear swim organizers around the region have just the solution for you.

Whether you’re on the North Shore or on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, take the plunge this New Year’s Day!

White Rock Polar Bear Plunge

Where: At the White Rock, near the pier

Time: Registration at 10:30 a.m., plunge at noon

Cost: Free

Fort Langley Polar Bear Swim

Where: Brae Island Regional Park

Time: Noon

Cost: Free

Delta Polar Bear Swim

Where: Boundary Bay Regional Park

Time: Registration at noon, swim at 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Hope Polar Bear Swim

Where: Kawkawa Lake

Time: Registration at noon, swim at 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Vancouver Polar Bear Swim

Where: English Bay

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Donation to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank

Port Moody

Where: Rocky Point Boat Launch

Time: Registration 11:30 a.m., swim 1 p.m.

Cost: $5

North Vancouver Penguin Plunge

Where: English Bay

Time: 12:30 p.m. registration, 2 p.m. swim

Cost: Free

